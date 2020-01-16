Extreme cold today in Lincoln area is forecast to give way to snow, freezing drizzle Friday

After experiencing the coldest day in 10 months Thursday, Lincoln residents are in for some wintry weather Friday.
The low temperature in Lincoln hit 1 degree early Thursday morning, the coldest morning low since it hit 0 on March 6.
After temperatures in the 20s on Thursday, it's actually forecast to warm up on Friday, but that could serve to make things messier than they already are forecast to be.
Snow is forecast to start falling early Friday morning, and Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska is in a winter weather advisory beginning at 12 a.m. and continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday.
Snow will likely continue throughout the day, with 1-2 inches forecast. However, the high on Friday is expected to reach 36, which could mean a change to rain or freezing drizzle in the afternoon.
Precipitation will turn back to snow Friday night as temperatures again drop below freezing, meaning any rain that fell could freeze into ice.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
Another factor that could complicate travel is wind.
During the day on Friday, winds of 15-20 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Overnight Friday and into Saturday, winds are forecast to increase to 25-30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. That could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Any snow that does fall is likely to stick around for awhile, as highs are forecast only in the teens and 20s through Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 30s.
