Experienced horsewoman in Denton on a ride with a sorrel she'd bought: 'It was lights out'

Holly Decker remembers calling her mom after the surgery.
That late April operation to put her face back together took three doctors more than six hours.
The shattered eye socket. The broken cheekbone. Her crushed jaw. The fractured vertebra.
The hoof print of her horse, that beautiful sorrel gelding with his flaxen mane and tail -- straight out of an old Western movie -- etched in the stitches laced from ear to chin across the right side of her face.
Kim Soucie remembers the call, too, and the words her 30-year-old horse-loving daughter uttered when she picked up the phone.
Back in business ...
***
The Soucie family lived on a dairy farm outside Denton, and little Holly loved horses.
When she was 7, they had a “really naughty pony,” she said Tuesday. And when she was 10, they had “a poor old horse.”
But Holly wanted to be a rodeo rider. She wanted to barrel race and chase down goats and tie them up and ride breakaway, her hair flying behind her cowboy hat.
It was her 4-H leader who saw the ad for a barrel horse in the paper. Her name was Sugar, and she was just as sweet.
“That horse taught me a ton,” Holly said. “I had her all the way until she was 27.”
The horse girl competed in Young Maverick Rodeos. She won ribbons and buckles and prize money.
When she got to high school, she competed in Iowa rodeos because they were closer to their Southeast Nebraska home.
She was the Iowa High School Rodeo Queen and competed in nationals. She was Miss Rodeo Ak-Sar-Ben and a regular barrel racing and saddles state finalist.
She knew her way around a rodeo and a show ring.
“She knows horses in and out,” said Shelley Schaefer, owner of SBARS Arena in Gage County, where Holly competed as a kid and still helps out younger riders.
“Holly knows how to ride.”
But riding Rifleman, that hadn’t been easy.
He was a big horse, so tall Holly had to stand on a step stool to get her foot in the stirrup and swing over.
She’d fallen for him hard last winter, even though she wasn’t in the market for a horse.
Holly was busy. She and Josh had been married for seven years by then, meeting at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where they both worked.
Now she and her brother, Vinnie, run the small -- but growing -- business her mom started back in 1986 with her sister and niece. Our Family Cleaning was a full-time job, plus some. Holly cleaned homes and businesses and apartment buildings. Regular clients and one-time jobs for new construction.
“I was working days, nights, weekends, it was crazy.”
So she’d sold her last two horses two years ago.
“It was hard to let them go,” she said, “But I felt selfish keeping them, if I wasn’t really using them.”
She found them good homes. One went to a neighbor whose daughter loved to ride. One went to a trail-riding outfit.
“A great retirement place for them.”
But she still kept her eye on horses. And one night, she noticed a post on Facebook, a page that featured horses for sale.
“I fell in love with the ad.”
Family friendly, it said. A horse anyone could ride.
And that beautiful sorrel, standing tall and proud.
She messaged the owner and told her she hadn’t ridden for a few years and that she needed a horse that could learn with her.
No problem, the owner told her. But don’t wait too long; someone else is interested in the $7,000 horse, too.
Holly sent off a $500 nonrefundable deposit, and, two days later, she and her mom were pulling a horse trailer to Piedmont, South Dakota.
She climbed on Rifleman’s back for a test ride, and he took off at a run.
He’s nervous, the owner said. You’re nervous. It will be OK.
Holly signed her name to a big check, money she’d been tucking away and saving.
“I’m not going to lie, “ Holly said. “I let my dreams take over my common sense.”
***
Holly and Josh were at Vinnie’s farm for a cookout.
She boarded Rifleman there, a few miles away from their own place down the road. Vinnie had a hay business and raised cattle and had an 80-acre pasture.
She’d had the sorrel horse for six months by then. It had been a bumpy relationship.
He’d thrown her once, stopping on a dime and chucking her over his shoulder.
He’d jumped while she was mounting and kicked her, sending her to bed with a sore shoulder for a week.
But she’d climbed back on, thinking she could fix whatever was wrong.
She’d worked to build trust. “Baby on up,” she said.
Walking him in a ring. Bathing him in hopes they would bond.
“Going only short distances so the ride would end on a happy note.”
That April night, she decided to take him out for a ride around the pasture before dinner. She handed Josh her phone, saddled up and rode a familiar path through those 80 acres. When they hit the midway point, she asked him to trot.
Holly remembers how the horse exploded, taking off at a full gallop, a runaway train on four hooves. She remembers him pulling up to a stop, planting his front legs as hard as he could.
And she remembers flying over his shoulder, the reins still in her hand.
She remembers being on the ground, her body tensing knowing what was coming next.
“Then it was lights out.”
***
Josh saw the riderless horse running out of control.
He ran, too, calling Holly’s name again and again.
He’d been standing by the barn when he heard her calling out -- whoa, whoa, whoa!
Now he heard a moan and then spotted his wife lying in the tall grass, half of her face covered with blood.
Kim Soucie was there before the ambulance arrived.
"Where is she?" she asked her son, Vinnie.
You don’t want to see her.
When the emergency vehicle arrived, she ran through the plowed field behind it, repeating the same mantra: Please, God. Please, God.
After they took her away, the pandemic kept all of them away from the hospital and Holly’s side. The doctor called at 1 a.m. to let her know her daughter was stable.
Later, doctors told her how lucky Holly was. If the hoof had landed another quarter-inch one way, a half-inch the other way, her daughter would be paralyzed or dead.
When they brought her home on May Day, her face still partially paralyzed, her right eye unable to close, her cheek swollen, Soucie found the surprises -- “May boxes” -- Holly had made before the accident for her and her step-mom and her best friends.
“She said she wanted us all to feel special on May Day,” Soucie said. “She said, ‘If I would have died, my funeral probably would have been today.’”
***
Holly is back to work.
She’s cleaning while we talk, water running in the background, the sound of movement -- wastebaskets being emptied, coffee tables dusted.
Her mom and brother kept the business going while she recovered. She’s grateful for that.
She wore a neck brace for three months, and her fractured first vertebra healed.
The paralysis is lifting. Her smile is back. “Probably 85%,” she said.
Her right eye still won’t quite close, so she still sleeps wearing goggles and gel to keep it from drying out.
Rifleman is gone.
Her mom called the South Dakota seller after he threw her and stomped on her face. She let the owner know Rifleman wasn’t the family-friendly horse they’d advertised.
The woman made excuses for his behavior when they drove him back north. She said he looked ill-nourished, that he needed chiropractic care for his feet.
She said she had another buyer who would pay $4,000. She wrote them a check for that amount.
Holly held on to the horse’s papers until she got the new owner’s phone number.
She called to make sure he knew the horse wasn’t the kid-friendly horse she’d been promised.
She wants people to be careful when they buy a horse. Make sure it’s the horse they were promised.
She feels lucky.
She doesn’t work as much as she used to. She saw how many people loved her after the accident and how important those people were, and she wants to spend more time with them.
The woman who sold her Rifleman? Holly’s not bad-mouthing her on Facebook.
Holly believes in karma.
“One bad person made me realize how many amazing good people I have in my life.”
She’s back on a horse again.
His name is Boone. He lives on a horse ranch near Malcolm. The owners are letting her ride him as much as she wants before she buys him. No pressure.
“A lot of people wanted me to never get back on a horse,” she said. “I’ve mounted a horse 1,000 times in my life, and one time, a terrible thing happened, but those other 999 times, it didn’t.”
She rode Boone on Wednesday morning at the start of sunny August day. A strong horse woman with a fading scar.
Holly Decker, back in business.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
