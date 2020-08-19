Experienced horsewoman in Denton on a ride with a sorrel she'd bought: 'It was lights out'

“That horse taught me a ton,” Holly said. “I had her all the way until she was 27.”

The horse girl competed in Young Maverick Rodeos. She won ribbons and buckles and prize money.

When she got to high school, she competed in Iowa rodeos because they were closer to their Southeast Nebraska home.

She was the Iowa High School Rodeo Queen and competed in nationals. She was Miss Rodeo Ak-Sar-Ben and a regular barrel racing and saddles state finalist.

She knew her way around a rodeo and a show ring.

“She knows horses in and out,” said Shelley Schaefer, owner of SBARS Arena in Gage County, where Holly competed as a kid and still helps out younger riders.

“Holly knows how to ride.”

But riding Rifleman, that hadn’t been easy.

He was a big horse, so tall Holly had to stand on a step stool to get her foot in the stirrup and swing over.

She’d fallen for him hard last winter, even though she wasn’t in the market for a horse.

Holly was busy. She and Josh had been married for seven years by then, meeting at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where they both worked.