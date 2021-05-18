Expect traffic delays Tuesday as pieces of South Beltway bridge move through Lincoln

A short parade of three long semi-loads -- each one an oversized concrete bridge girder -- will make its way through Lincoln early Tuesday afternoon.

So drivers should expect brief delays.

The girders, bound for the South Beltway project south of the city, will travel west from 63rd and Cornhusker at roughly 2 p.m., then head south on 27th Street.

Police escorts will close intersections along the way in advance of the loads, and southbound travelers on 27th should find alternate routes.

The first three girders moved through Lincoln starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and more loads are expected: Weather permitting, the scene will repeat itself either Thursday or Friday, and then again on two days next week, though they have yet to be scheduled, said Erika Hill, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

