Exhibit closed after giraffe injures person at Lincoln Children's Zoo Saturday

The giraffe exhibit at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will be closed through Monday after a person was injured by one of the zoo's eight giraffes on Saturday.

All giraffes will stay inside following the incident while staff investigates the matter, a Facebook post said.

The injury, which occurred on the feeding deck, is the first known incident since the giraffe exhibit opened in the spring of 2018 -- part of a $16 million expansion that included exhibits for tigers and spider monkeys.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.