Exhibit closed after giraffe injures person at Lincoln Children's Zoo Saturday

The giraffe exhibit at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will be closed through Monday after a person was injured by one of the zoo's eight giraffes on Saturday.

All giraffes will stay inside following the incident while staff investigates the matter, a Facebook post said. 

Picture time at the zoo

A giraffe stretches its neck and tongue to try to reach lettuce held up by Liza Young (left) and Emily Anderson while other visitors at right shoot photos with their cellphones June 18 during the Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

The injury, which occurred on the feeding deck, is the first known incident since the giraffe exhibit opened in the spring of 2018 -- part of a $16 million expansion that included exhibits for tigers and spider monkeys.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

