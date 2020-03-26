You are the owner of this article.
Executive order allows takeout for mixed drinks with lids
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order loosing Nebraska's liquor laws on Thursday.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a new executive order Thursday that will allow restaurants and bars to provide mixed drinks with lids for takeout.

The executive order comes as bars and restaurants have been shuttered to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ricketts' action ordered the Liquor Control Commission to temporarily change an existing law that mandated that alcohol be sold in its original package as a way of providing relief for struggling restaurants and bars.

“Our restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ricketts said. “I've signed an executive order to help them by allowing takeout for pre-made cocktails and other alcoholic beverages as long as they are sealed with a lid.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

