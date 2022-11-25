Everything holly jolly: A holiday guide to shows, music and lights in the Lincoln area

As the last of the leaves fall off the trees and snow is more consistent in the forecast, there's only one deduction to be made: it's the holiday season.

To celebrate this festive time of the year, the Journal Star has put together a guide to the events making the month between Thanksgiving and Christmas holly and jolly for all.

This listing can help plan your holidays. Have something to submit? Add your listing at journalstar.com/events (Click on "Promote your event.")

Holiday events in Lincoln

Kiechel Fine Art 2022 Holiday Show — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1. Enjoy brand new arrivals as well as specially-curated gifts and wine specials at Keichel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

Winter Market on O Street — 12-6 p.m. Dec 4. Enjoy an outdoor holiday market right in the heart of the Haymarket with tree decorating competitions, caroling and holiday inspired food and drink, 727 O St.

Speed Writing & Reading Holiday Party — 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 12. Kick off the Holiday Season with some fast-paced writing and short but powerful reading sessions! This event is free to attend and guests will have the opportunity to donate, virtual, 1600 N. Cotner Blvd.

Holiday of Trees: Heritage League — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1. View decorated trees, live music, food items for purchase, donation for admission, benefiting St. Elizabeth Burn Unit, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Vine Christmas Market — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Experience the charm of an Old World Christmas Market, with handmade goods and gifts, holiday music and a festival atmosphere, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Visit with Santa

Photos with Santa at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Santa Station — Open daily, through Dec. 24, SouthPointe Pavilions, 2910 Pine Lake Road.

Light Shows

Magical Lights of Seward — Friday-Dec. 31. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.

Nebraska drive-thru holiday light magical experience — 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday-Jan. 1. Stay in your car and experience a show with all lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com.

Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Friday-Jan. 1. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ball Park Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.

Zoo Lights — Friday-Dec. 30. The Lincoln Children's Zoo is transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, holiday train rides and a 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv.

Concerts

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26. $45-$99, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive.

"Let Heaven and Nature Sing" — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec 4. Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Jazz Choir, Chamber Singers, Waverly High School Choir and the Lincoln Boys Choir join together to share the hope and light of the holiday season, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

LPS All-City Girls Chorus Winter Concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 5. The Lincoln Public Schools All-City Girls Chorus is an auditioned group of singers in grades 6-8. This elite group of middle school women sings a diverse array of challenging, age-appropriate repertoire ranging from classical to contemporary choral to musical theatre. International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd. St.

tenThing Brass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Dec 1. Celebrating the holiday season, Norwegian brass ensemble tenThing presents a Christmas musical journey through Europe and America. The program celebrates musical traditions of the Christmas season with fantastic new arrangements featuring 10 female virtuoso musicians, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra "Deck the Halls" — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4; $5-$35, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

Lincoln Choral Artists concert with Homeschool Choirs — 7 p.m. Dec 8. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd, tickets at http://www.lincolnchoralartists.org/

Theaters

"Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats - The Holiday Variant" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Celebrity Chef Alton Brown is bringing his new culinary variety show to Lincoln, just in time for the holidays, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

"Holday Inn" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10; 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 10-11; 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Nebraska Wesleyan University, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.

"A Christmas Story" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 17-18. Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: 402-228-1801.

"The Nutcracker" — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr." — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

"Dr. Seuss’ 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'" — 7 p.m. Dec 22; 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec 23; 10 a.m. Dec. 24, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

"A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-18, matinees at 2 p.m. Tada Theatre, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.

Other Celebrations

"White Christmas" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Brownville favorites unite for a fun Christmas show featuring the music of White Christmas and many other beloved movie and Broadway holiday tunes, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.

Spring Creek Prairie Holiday Open House — 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Live music, crafts and treats, 11700 SW 100th St., Denton.

Holiday Extravaganza — Saturday, full day of events, including live nativity and capped by Starry Knight Parade, Elmwood.

Christmas Festival — Saturday, full day of events capped by tree lighting and Lighted Evening Christmas Parade, Seward.

Christmas at the Mansion — Every weekend until Jan 1, experience the holidays the way the Morton family did, Arbor Lodge Mansion, 2600 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City.

Old Fashioned Christmas Parade — 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3, parade and community tree lighting, Firth.

Holiday Lighted Parade — 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Beatrice.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told — 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, Lofte Community Theater, Manley

Hometown Christmas — Dec. 7, craft show and day-long events, capped by annual Parade of Lights, Ashland.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular — 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Outside CHI Health Center, 10th and Cass streets, Omaha.