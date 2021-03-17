'Everyone knows Cameron' — Search is on for frequent feline visitor to Nebraska Capitol

When she learned he had gone missing, Wishart helped look for him, doing a sweep of the Capitol grounds on a cold, wet Sunday. She wanted to make sure Cameron wasn't injured, hiding under a tree or bush.

"This little (cat) had helped me get through some rough days in the Legislature and he is so beloved by us all," Wishart later tweeted. "It's the least I can do."

Diana McGinnis thought it was unusual when Cameron didn't return Friday night after he left her condo in the 1300 block of G Street sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning. McGinnis, Cameron's guardian, adopted the cat and his sister, Tiffany, in October 2015.

"He'd be away for several hours and come back and get something to eat or to sleep," said McGinnis, who filed a missing pet report Monday through the Capitol Humane Society. "During the cold weather he was staying home a lot more, but during the warmer weather he likes to visit the Capitol."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McGinnis doesn't think the rain played a factor since he's weathered similar storms in the past. But very few leads have surfaced. A user on Facebook thought they saw Cameron near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. Someone on Twitter posted a photo of a cat perched on a deck railing that resembled the gray, black-striped tabby.

All dead ends so far.