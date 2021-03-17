'Everyone knows Cameron' — Search is on for frequent feline visitor to Nebraska Capitol

The leads are few.
A possible sighting on the edge of the Near South neighborhood. A photo posted to social media. The question many people are asking is the same:
"Where's the Capitol Cat?"
Cameron, a 5-year-old tabby and frequent visitor to the state Capitol grounds, went missing late last week after heavy rains and strong winds swept through Lincoln.
Now, the search is on. A post from the @NECapitolCat Twitter account went viral over the weekend, rallying the community around the cat known for lounging mainly around the south and west doors at the statehouse. The tweet amassed 47,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.
"Everyone knows Cameron," state Sen. Anna Wishart said Wednesday. "… He's become a Capitol mascot for a lot of people."
The senator from Lincoln said Cameron would often greet her and others who work at the Capitol in the morning and would be there as a companion during outdoor breaks in the day.
When she learned he had gone missing, Wishart helped look for him, doing a sweep of the Capitol grounds on a cold, wet Sunday. She wanted to make sure Cameron wasn't injured, hiding under a tree or bush.
"This little (cat) had helped me get through some rough days in the Legislature and he is so beloved by us all," Wishart later tweeted. "It's the least I can do."
THIS IS A STATE OF EMERGENCY. #NEleg pic.twitter.com/aVXL4ZGbb1— Capitol Covid Cat-😷🐅🐟 (@NECapitolCat) March 14, 2021
Diana McGinnis thought it was unusual when Cameron didn't return Friday night after he left her condo in the 1300 block of G Street sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning. McGinnis, Cameron's guardian, adopted the cat and his sister, Tiffany, in October 2015.
"He'd be away for several hours and come back and get something to eat or to sleep," said McGinnis, who filed a missing pet report Monday through the Capitol Humane Society. "During the cold weather he was staying home a lot more, but during the warmer weather he likes to visit the Capitol."
McGinnis doesn't think the rain played a factor since he's weathered similar storms in the past. But very few leads have surfaced. A user on Facebook thought they saw Cameron near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. Someone on Twitter posted a photo of a cat perched on a deck railing that resembled the gray, black-striped tabby.
All dead ends so far.
A person who runs the Capitol Cat Twitter account said leads sent its way haven't turned up anything, either.
"I'm really concerned at this point," McGinnis said. "… It could be that he got out of his usual area and is disoriented and not familiar with the surroundings."
Cameron is microchipped, which means someone may be able to identify him if he's taken to a shelter or vet. He's also up to date on his vaccines.
McGinnis isn't surprised Cameron has amassed a following at the Capitol.
"I was kind of impressed he had so many friends there," she said. "I sometimes call him the mellow fellow. He certainly is very sociable."
Wishart hopes Cameron returns soon to his post to greet senators and Capitol staff alike.
"We have a lot of challenging things going on here, and it's just great when you're coming out of the Capitol and he's there," Wishart said. "He has a really great unifying effect for the Capitol."
MEET TONNIE, THE CHILDREN'S ZOO'S NEW SPIDER MONKEY:
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Baby black-headed spider monkey
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7214. On Twitter @zach_hammack.