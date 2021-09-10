Events planned at Capitol, Veterans Memorial Garden to mark 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that became known as 9/11, the public is invited to Patriot Day ceremonies planned Saturday morning in Lincoln.
At 8:30 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue will host a remembrance ceremony on the north steps of the state Capitol. Members of the department were part of Task Force 1, which assisted in search and rescue operations following the attacks two decades ago on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
Another plane hijacked by the terrorists crashed in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
Saturday morning's ceremony at the Capitol will include comments from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as well as a 21-gun salute.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the city's government access channel (Allo Channel 2, Spectrum 1300 and Kinetic 1005).
