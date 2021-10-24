Event center breaks even on rodeo but eyes gambling revenue to continue booking big events

The event center also got a COVID-19 small business loan for $150,000 and is expecting to get another $350,000, though unlike the other pandemic relief, it will have to pay that money back.

The center also plans to apply for some of the American Rescue Plan money funneled to the state, she said.

Investing pandemic relief money into tourism can help the community recover — something the rodeo illustrated, Dickerson said.

Case in point: Hangars Cleaners, which cleaned contestants’ jeans and shirts, was able to pay overtime and give out more than $2,000 in bonuses to its employees, who the company had struggled to pay when business stalled because of the pandemic, said company president Carl Rohman.

The Amigos near the event center also gave its employees bonuses for keeping food flowing out the drive-thru window during the busy rodeo week, Dickerson said.

Looking ahead, she said, the community has a decision to make: If Lincoln and Lancaster County wants to continue to host events with a broad economic impact, like the rodeo, it will have to commit to another revenue stream to help support what is now a 20-year-old facility.