Even with closed gates, Lincoln Children’s Zoo still sharing its animals

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo expected 2020 to be the first year it stayed open from beginning to end.
When it unveiled its 10-acre, $23 million expansion last spring, introducing the city to tigers, giraffes and spider monkeys, the zoo also extended its calendar — announcing a 12-month schedule after more than 50 years of closing for the winter.
“We were planning on being open year-round this year,” said John Chapo, zoo president and CEO. “But you know, it just didn’t happen, because of COVID-19.”
The zoo closed March 13 and doesn’t yet know when it can reopen. It should be drawing up to 1,000 guests — helped by maybe 40 employees — on a sunny April day. Now, about a dozen keepers and veterinarians care for the zoo and its animals daily.
The zoo paid for its expansion through donations, but its payroll and expenses grew with its footprint near 27th and A streets. Without having paying customers, the zoo had to furlough its part-time staff, but was able to retain its full-time employees, Chapo said.
“Are we watching every penny right now? Absolutely,” he said. “But the animal care and the animal priority, that’s still first. They are our responsibility.”
And the animals are fine, he said. His team saw this coming, and had stocked up on food, medicine and supplies. The public is helping, too, donating enrichment toys for the animals and masks for the staff.
“We really appreciate the great community out there taking care of the Children’s Zoo when the Children’s Zoo is closed.”
But even though the gates are locked and the public can’t get close to the animals — Chapo has watched parents teaching kids to ride bikes in its big but empty parking lot — the zoo is trying to get the animals to the public.
A couple of weeks ago, it launched Keeper Corner, a daily online video where a zookeeper introduces viewers to a different animal. The series — on the zoo’s website and Facebook page — includes a related activity sheet, such as a crossword, maze or word search.
And next week, it will begin offering free virtual field trips to teachers and students across the state. It will work like a contest: Teachers will enter on the zoo’s website, and the zoo will award 12 weekly 45-minute trips to up to 100 students at a time — or up to 7,500 students total.
The tours will be live and interactive, with students and teachers able to ask keepers questions about the animals they see onscreen.
“It’s requiring a lot of the team,” Chapo said. “I mean, 12 a week is a lot. But we want to do it. It’s the right thing to do.”
After the zoo opened its new exhibits and attractions last year, it expected maybe a 15% to 20% temporary increase in visitors. It was surprised last summer with a sustained 50% jump in attendance, including a few record 3,000-visitor days.
And it wasn’t done growing. Chapo announced last year a second phase of expansion — room for cheetahs and giant anteaters, and an outdoor festival space along A Street.
Despite the closure and the unknown reopening — the zoo will collaborate with the city and governor’s office on that, Chapo said — construction remains on schedule.
“Don’t know when we’ll cut the ribbon, though.”
Photos: The scene in Lincoln under coronavirus threat
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Remote Learning
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
