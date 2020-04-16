You are the owner of this article.
Even with closed gates, Lincoln Children’s Zoo still sharing its animals
Lincoln Children's Zoo

Zookeeper Nathan Garrison speaks about camels in Keeper Corner, a new daily online video series from the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo expected 2020 to be the first year it stayed open from beginning to end.

When it unveiled its 10-acre, $23 million expansion last spring, introducing the city to tigers, giraffes and spider monkeys, the zoo also extended its calendar — announcing a 12-month schedule after more than 50 years of closing for the winter.

“We were planning on being open year-round this year,” said John Chapo, zoo president and CEO. “But you know, it just didn’t happen, because of COVID-19.”

The zoo closed March 13 and doesn’t yet know when it can reopen. It should be drawing up to 1,000 guests — helped by maybe 40 employees — on a sunny April day. Now, about a dozen keepers and veterinarians care for the zoo and its animals daily.

The zoo paid for its expansion through donations, but its payroll and expenses grew with its footprint near 27th and A streets. Without having paying customers, the zoo had to furlough its part-time staff, but was able to retain its full-time employees, Chapo said.

“Are we watching every penny right now? Absolutely,” he said. “But the animal care and the animal priority, that’s still first. They are our responsibility.”

And the animals are fine, he said. His team saw this coming, and had stocked up on food, medicine and supplies. The public is helping, too, donating enrichment toys for the animals and masks for the staff.

“We really appreciate the great community out there taking care of the Children’s Zoo when the Children’s Zoo is closed.”

But even though the gates are locked and the public can’t get close to the animals — Chapo has watched parents teaching kids to ride bikes in its big but empty parking lot — the zoo is trying to get the animals to the public.

A couple of weeks ago, it launched Keeper Corner, a daily online video where a zookeeper introduces viewers to a different animal. The series — on the zoo’s website and Facebook page — includes a related activity sheet, such as a crossword, maze or word search.

And next week, it will begin offering free virtual field trips to teachers and students across the state. It will work like a contest: Teachers will enter on the zoo’s website, and the zoo will award 12 weekly 45-minute trips to up to 100 students at a time — or up to 7,500 students total.

The tours will be live and interactive, with students and teachers able to ask keepers questions about the animals they see onscreen.

“It’s requiring a lot of the team,” Chapo said. “I mean, 12 a week is a lot. But we want to do it. It’s the right thing to do.”

After the zoo opened its new exhibits and attractions last year, it expected maybe a 15% to 20% temporary increase in visitors. It was surprised last summer with a sustained 50% jump in attendance, including a few record 3,000-visitor days.

And it wasn’t done growing. Chapo announced last year a second phase of expansion —  room for cheetahs and giant anteaters, and an outdoor festival space along A Street.

Despite the closure and the unknown reopening — the zoo will collaborate with the city and governor’s office on that, Chapo said — construction remains on schedule.

“Don’t know when we’ll cut the ribbon, though.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

