Even with closed gates, Lincoln Children’s Zoo still sharing its animals

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo expected 2020 to be the first year it stayed open from beginning to end.

When it unveiled its 10-acre, $23 million expansion last spring, introducing the city to tigers, giraffes and spider monkeys, the zoo also extended its calendar — announcing a 12-month schedule after more than 50 years of closing for the winter.

“We were planning on being open year-round this year,” said John Chapo, zoo president and CEO. “But you know, it just didn’t happen, because of COVID-19.”

The zoo closed March 13 and doesn’t yet know when it can reopen. It should be drawing up to 1,000 guests — helped by maybe 40 employees — on a sunny April day. Now, about a dozen keepers and veterinarians care for the zoo and its animals daily.

The zoo paid for its expansion through donations, but its payroll and expenses grew with its footprint near 27th and A streets. Without having paying customers, the zoo had to furlough its part-time staff, but was able to retain its full-time employees, Chapo said.

“Are we watching every penny right now? Absolutely,” he said. “But the animal care and the animal priority, that’s still first. They are our responsibility.”