Evacuation orders in southwest Nebraska have been lifted, one wildfire fatality identified

Residents of southwest Nebraska have been cleared to return home following multiple evacuation orders caused by continued fires in the area.
Residents of Cambridge, Indianola, Bartley and Wilsonville, along with communities in Furnas and Red Willow countries, were forced to evacuate Friday night, but were allowed to return home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The evacuation order for Cambridge was reinstated shortly after due to a flare-up south of town, but was removed again around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Fires have now destroyed an estimated 130,000 acres -- stretching from the Kansas state line to an area near Harry Strunk Lake -- since sparking Friday, the Valley Voice newspaper reported.
People are still asked to avoid areas south of Cambridge and Wilsonville as fire crews from across the state continue to extinguish any remaining hotspots.
One person died and at least three firefighters have suffered injuries while fighting the fires, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
Retired Cambridge Fire Chief, John P. Trumble, 66, was believed to have been aiding the evacuation efforts in rural Cambridge when his vehicle crashed and he was overcome by smoke.
Photos: Wildfire destruction in Gosper, Furnas counties
Wildfire swept through the fields near the home of Cammie Kerner.
The burn mark from an earlier wildfire is seen on a utility pole on Tuesday.
A utility worker repairs an electric pole on Tuesday after a wildfire swept through the field.
Fire line at the home of Cammie Kerner in Furnas County northeast of Arapahoe is seen in this photo taken on Tuesday.
This home in Gosper County was destroyed during wildfires that began April 7.
This home in Gosper County was destroyed by the wildfire.
Trees near Arapahoe were partially burnt after a wildfire swept through the area.
Singed trees at the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County show how close the wildfires that began on April 7 were to her family's home.
Trees near Arapahoe taken Tuesday show the aftermath of a wildfire.
A burnt field is seen on Tuesday after wildfire that began on April 7 swept through Gosper and Furnas counties.
The fire line near the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
This home in Gosper County was destroyed during wildfires that began April 7.
Keith and Barbara Maaske talk about a wildfire that burned nearly 35,000 acres near their home in Gosper County.
Ashes, smoke and dust lowered the visibility on a road near the Gosper and Furnas county lines on Tuesday, five days after a wildfire swept through the area.
Cammie Kerner stands next to the damaged swimming pool at her home northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
The garage at Keith and Barbara Maaske's Gosper County home was destroyed by the wildfire.
The swimming pool at the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County was destroyed in the wildfire.
A garage at Keith and Barbara Maaske's Gosper County home was destroyed by the wildfire.
Wildfire swept through the fields near the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
A wildfire ripped through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
A wildfire ripped through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
Cammie Kerner poses in front of trees singed by a wildfire that burned thousands of acres near her home northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
Cammie Kerner poses for a photo at her home northeast of Arapahoe on Tuesday. The line where the fire was stopped about 20 feet from the log home is unmistakable; charred-black on one side, greenish-yellow on the other, stretching 360 degrees around the home.
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
A wildfire burned several trees near Cammie Kerner's home northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
A fire line is seen Tuesday at the home of Keith and Barbara Maaske in Gosper County.
Ashes, smoke and dust lowered the visibility across south-central Nebraska on Tuesday. Drought conditions now cover almost the entire state.
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
Burnt cobs are seen after a wildfire that began on April 7 and swept through Gosper and Furnas counties.
Arapahoe Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Brian Sisson.
A Cambridge Fire Department crew continues to work to contain hot spots still burning Tuesday after a wildfire spread across Furnas and Gosper counties last week.
Farm equipment is seen destroyed after a wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
Arapahoe Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Brian Sisson
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
A wildfire earlier this month charred some 35,000 acres across Gosper and Furnas counties and destroyed at least eight homes and dozens of other buildings.
