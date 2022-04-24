Evacuation orders in southwest Nebraska have been lifted, one wildfire fatality identified

Residents of southwest Nebraska have been cleared to return home following multiple evacuation orders caused by continued fires in the area.

Residents of Cambridge, Indianola, Bartley and Wilsonville, along with communities in Furnas and Red Willow countries, were forced to evacuate Friday night, but were allowed to return home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The evacuation order for Cambridge was reinstated shortly after due to a flare-up south of town, but was removed again around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Fires have now destroyed an estimated 130,000 acres -- stretching from the Kansas state line to an area near Harry Strunk Lake -- since sparking Friday, the Valley Voice newspaper reported.

People are still asked to avoid areas south of Cambridge and Wilsonville as fire crews from across the state continue to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

One person died and at least three firefighters have suffered injuries while fighting the fires, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Retired Cambridge Fire Chief, John P. Trumble, 66, was believed to have been aiding the evacuation efforts in rural Cambridge when his vehicle crashed and he was overcome by smoke.

