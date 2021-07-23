Esports come to Cornhusker State Games, possibly becoming its biggest event

"This is a great opportunity for active gamers to show off their skills in their home state," said Ramsey Jamoul, Unified's CEO. Lincoln "has been so supportive. People want to see esports in their communities."

While Jamoul and his team got to work organizing the tournament, Mlnarik and the sports council looked for a venue and sponsorships.

Pinnacle Bank Arena was chosen to host, while sponsor Allo Communications could provide enough bandwidth to power the tournament.

From Friday afternoon until Saturday night, gamers will play a variety esports that have been classified into five arenas: PC, mobile, virtual reality, sporting and console games -- all of which will be contested on the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor.

Popular spectator games, such as "League of Legends," are played on stage and broadcast over video screens as commentators describe the action.

On Friday, an audience watched gamers from the McCook High School esports team play a game of "League of Legends" against Solo Minion, all wearing headphones and clicking their computer mice furiously.

Lexi Kottas and Melissa Burton, both of Lincoln, were in the audience watching.