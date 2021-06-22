Erosion closes 1.5-mile stretch of Homestead Trail south of Lincoln

An eroded bridge has forced the indefinite closing of a 1.5-mile stretch of the Homestead Trail south of Lincoln.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, which owns the trail that helps connect Lincoln to Beatrice and beyond, placed barricades at Martell Road and 25th Street last week, resources conservationist Ariana Kennedy said Tuesday.

The district needs to replace a bridge that became severely eroded and unsafe, she said. It’s already working with an engineering firm, though it doesn’t yet have a timeline for finishing the project and reopening that stretch of the trail.

But she expected it to remain closed at least through the end of the year, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

