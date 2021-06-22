 Skip to main content
Erosion closes 1.5-mile stretch of Homestead Trail south of Lincoln
Erosion closes 1.5-mile stretch of Homestead Trail south of Lincoln

An eroded bridge has forced the indefinite closing of a 1.5-mile stretch of the Homestead Trail south of Lincoln. The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, needs to replace the unsafe bridge between Martell Road and 25th Street, resources conservationist Ariana Kennedy said.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

An eroded bridge has forced the indefinite closing of a 1.5-mile stretch of the Homestead Trail south of Lincoln.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, which owns the trail that helps connect Lincoln to Beatrice and beyond, placed barricades at Martell Road and 25th Street last week, resources conservationist Ariana Kennedy said Tuesday.

Despite the barricades, runners and bikers continue to use a closed stretch of the Homestead Trail between Martell Road and 25th Street.

The district needs to replace a bridge that became severely eroded and unsafe, she said. It’s already working with an engineering firm, though it doesn’t yet have a timeline for finishing the project and reopening that stretch of the trail.

But she expected it to remain closed at least through the end of the year, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

