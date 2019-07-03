In Episode Four of Revisiting 'Presumed Guilty,' we walk through the evidence that cleared the Beatrice 6, which helped free the remaining three from prison and allowed the police to catch Helen Wilson's true killer.
Additionally, we will find out that there are still people who believe, despite the DNA testing, that the Beatrice 6 were still responsible for Wilson's rape and murder.
A decade ago, the Journal Star produced Presumed Guilty, an eight-day series telling the story of the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson in Beatrice — and the troubled investigation that led to the wrongful conviction of six men and women.
Over five days this week, from Sunday through Thursday, the Journal Star revisits this important story in a new way. At journalstar.com/presumed-guilty, you’ll find a serialized podcast based on the eight-part, 2009 series, along with the original series as it appeared in print and an interactive timeline.
SUNDAY: A murder, and then the trail goes cold.
MONDAY: A persistent detective turns up the heat on a cold case.
TUESDAY: From prosecution to prison.
TODAY: A case crumbles and the Beatrice 6 go free.
THURSDAY: Where the case is and where it's been, through the eyes of two journalists.