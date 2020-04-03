Entire state now under directed health measure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All of Nebraska is now under a directed health measure aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday.

The measure, which restricts public gatherings, restaurant and bar operations and requires individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 to quarantine themselves, went into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and will last until May 11, if not renewed.

“Now that we have seen community-spread across the state, the state is applying directed health measures for all 93 counties until May 11,” Ricketts said in a news release. “The next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska. We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions, work, go home, and shop once a week.”

Earlier Friday, Ricketts announced a directed health measure for seven countries. The latest directive ensures that every county falls under the mandate.

The state-directed health measure imposes an enforceable 10-person limit on public gatherings and requires restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and conduct only takeout, delivery and curbside business.