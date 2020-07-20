Endangered bee species found near Denton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A National Geographic photographer's discovery at the Audubon Center's Spring Creek Prairie near Denton has caused a considerable buzz among ecologists.

According to the center, Joel Sartore was taking pictures of invertebrates at the prairie when he came across a Southern Plains bumblebee.

“It was a surprising discovery,” Sartore said. “I always love visiting the prairie, but this identification made it that much more special."

The species has no federal protection, but it's listed as endangered by the Xerces Society and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission also lists it as an at-risk species due to drastic population decline.

Katie Lamke, a bumblebee conservation specialist for the Xerces Society, identified the species for Sartore but was surprised to see it in Nebraska.

“Nebraska is on the edge of this species’ range,” Lamke said, “and we know when species are in decline, those edges are some of the most vulnerable regions. So it’s always a bit of an exciting relief to observe the Southern Plains bumblebee in the state.”

