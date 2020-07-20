You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Endangered bee species found near Denton
View Comments
editor's pick

Endangered bee species found near Denton

{{featured_button_text}}
Southern Plains Bumble Bee

A Southern Plains bumblebee was found in the tallgrass prairie near Denton.

 ©Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark

A National Geographic photographer's discovery at the Audubon Center's Spring Creek Prairie near Denton has caused a considerable buzz among ecologists.

According to the center, Joel Sartore was taking pictures of invertebrates at the prairie when he came across a Southern Plains bumblebee.

“It was a surprising discovery,” Sartore said. “I always love visiting the prairie, but this identification made it that much more special."

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A huge milestone for the National Geographic Photo Ark and Lincoln photographer Joel Sartore

The species has no federal protection, but it's listed as endangered by the Xerces Society and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission also lists it as an at-risk species due to drastic population decline.

Katie Lamke, a bumblebee conservation specialist for the Xerces Society, identified the species for Sartore but was surprised to see it in Nebraska. 

“Nebraska is on the edge of this species’ range,” Lamke said, “and we know when species are in decline, those edges are some of the most vulnerable regions. So it’s always a bit of an exciting relief to observe the Southern Plains bumblebee in the state.”

'No questions asked' — Lincoln-based Nat Geo photographer wants stolen hard drives returned
Local View: Loss of prairie dog town shows how quickly nature can vanish

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
3
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News