Emergency evacuation ordered for southern Lancaster County due to grass fires, wind

Wind-driven grass fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County prompted evacuation orders from emergency management officials Sunday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management tweeted just after 4:10 p.m. that people living between South 38th and 54th streets and Olive Creek and Apple roads should evacuate to the north and east because of a grass fire being driven north by winds from the south.

The evacuation zone is a swath of rural land roughly between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Previously the evacuation zone was between Olive Creek and Firth roads.

People living in the area roughly south and west of the intersection of Southwest 12th Street and Saltillo Road are asked to voluntarily evacuate to the north and east for the time being because of a separate fire in the area.

Previously, a phone alert sent to residents in that area by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office shortly before 3:30 p.m. said an evacuation order was in place.

Travel is not advised south of Saltillo Road.

Officials advised farmers living in the area bounded by Southwest 72nd and 100th and Princeton and Apple roads to turn on irrigation pivots or other water sources to combat the blaze if possible.

Emergency management tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. that there were two large grass fires just south of Lancaster County that were creating smoky conditions, including in Lincoln.

A red flag warning is in effect for central and eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service said high winds from the south -- gusting as high as 55 mph -- combined with dry conditions and low humidity could ignite fires throughout the day.

The Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter troopers are assisting with evacuations in Lancaster and Gage counties and doing door-to-door safety checks.

Christopher Smith was one of several people gathered at a farm near Southwest 72nd and Panama roads near Olive Creek State Recreation Area in southwestern Lancaster County, just east of the fires.

The farm's residents and neighbors were making a plan to move cattle and other valuables to Smith's farm a few miles south.

"Everybody's just trying to help out," Smith said as the farm's owner scrambled to spray down the home's back porch with water and set up sprinklers in case the fire got close.

At about 4:45 p.m., the fire had burned much of the area around Olive Creek Lake in southwestern Lancaster County and was spreading rapidly to the north.

A firefighter with the Crete Fire Department said they expected to be battling the blaze for the next several hours. A number of rural and volunteer fire departments as well as Lincoln Fire and Rescue are also assisting.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates