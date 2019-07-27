David Olson, forest health specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service, will speak about the emerald ash borer at the Witherbee Neighborhood Association’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Tabitha’s LifeQuest Center Conference Room, 4720 Randolph St.
The Witherbee neighborhood, lying in the heart of the city, has a large number of ash trees on private property and within the city right-of-way, as well as in Stuhr and Witherbee parks. Olson will discuss how to determine if your tree is infested, make the decision about treatment vs. tree removal, time tree removal, and qualifications to look for in hiring an ash borer treatment specialist or an arborist to remove your tree.
Information about the City of Lincoln’s “Adopt-an-Ash” program will be available.
Enter through the main (south) entrance and follow the signs. A business meeting will follow the presentation. Refreshments will be served. Individuals from outside the Witherbee neighborhood are welcome to attend.
For more information about the Witherbee Neighborhood Association, visit witherbeena.org.