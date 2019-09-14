People can experience Latin culture and traditions at the Latino Festival hosted by El Centro De Las Américas on Saturday.
The festival will be 1 p.m. to midnight at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St.
There will be food, live performances, music and handcrafts from several Latin American countries. There will also be activities for children and families.
You have free articles remaining.
The festival serves as a fundraiser to support the services of El Centro De Las Américas. The center's services include education and citizenship preparation, work search, health prevention and referrals, family support and youth empowering services.
More information: Call Eva, 531-500-3381, or email at: eva@elcentrone.org