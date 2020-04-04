You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Eighteen test positive in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Eighteen test positive in Lancaster County

Photo3

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION VIA AP

Lancaster County reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, up from 14 a day earlier, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

No information on the new cases was available as of noon Saturday.

Statewide, 321 people had tested positive as of Saturday, with 10% of those cases showing up in the latest reporting.

Six people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska; none of those deaths have been residents of Lancaster County.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News