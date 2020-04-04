Eighteen test positive in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, up from 14 a day earlier, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

No information on the new cases was available as of noon Saturday.

Statewide, 321 people had tested positive as of Saturday, with 10% of those cases showing up in the latest reporting.

Six people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska; none of those deaths have been residents of Lancaster County.

