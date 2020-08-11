You have permission to edit this article.
Effective immediately: Mask mandate passed unanimously by Omaha City Council
  • Updated
Omaha has a mask mandate.

Starting immediately, Omahans will now have to wear masks or face coverings inside schools, businesses, churches and other indoor settings open to the public.

During a debate that stretched on for four hours Tuesday, the City Council — all wearing masks in council chambers — voted unanimously, 7-0, to institute an emergency mask ordinance to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Omaha. The measure needed six votes to go into effect.

Mayor Jean Stothert has said she won’t veto a mask requirement.

The vote comes nearly two weeks after Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour backed away from implementing a county-wide mask requirement due to an anticipated legal challenge from Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Omaha will now join cities like Lincoln, Kansas City and Denver that have implemented similar mask orders — with varying degrees of strictness and enforcement — in an attempt to get a handle on growing coronavirus case counts. Until the ordinance’s approval, Omaha was the largest city in the United States without a local- or state-imposed mask mandate.

