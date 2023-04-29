Hundreds of Nebraska educators braved a chilly April morning to rally at the Capitol in opposition of a bill that would provide tax incentives for donations to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools.

Approximately 300 teachers from the Nebraska State Education Association, chanted and marched from the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in downtown Lincoln to the Capitol, where the group was met by other supporters of public education. About 450 people attended in total, according to event organizers.

“This is a tremendous show of strength and support for Nebraska Public Schools,” NSEA president Jenni Benson said.

LB753 would provide tax credits for individuals and entities that donate to scholarship funds that help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, $25 million would be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits would grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

The bill was initially introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and is part of Gov. Jim Pillen’s package of education proposals. The bill has been placed for final reading in the Nebraska legislature, lawmakers are set to take a final vote on the bill sometime next week.

Molly Gross, a representative from the Nebraska Parent Teacher Association who spoke at Saturday’s rally, said the bill would be a massive detriment to the public school system.

“LB753 is not about scholarships,” Gross said. “It’s a tax scheme that will hurt our public school students while benefiting the wealthy.”

Rebecca Firestone, OpenSky Policy's institute executive director, said on Saturday that the tax credits proposed in LB753 will overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy and corporations. She outlined the potentially dangerous snowball effect that diverting state dollars to private schools could have, citing similar laws passed in states like Arizona, Louisiana and Virginia.

Firestone said that, in those states, more than half of all scholarship tax credits are flowing to families with annual incomes of over $200,000. She added that those tax credits are likely to take additional public funds away from Nebraska’s school districts.

For Benson, that paints enough of a picture.

“The facts are clear: private school tax schemes in other states have proven to be enormously expensive and ineffective,” Benson said.

Dunixi Guereca, executive director of Stand for Schools Nebraska, backed Firestone. She noted that there is a large body of evidence that tax credit scholarships like the ones LB753 proposes fail to improve student academic performance.

“In state after state, researchers are unable to find any meaningful gains in standardized test scores or other metrics of academic success,” Guereca said. “In at least three states, the students who received tax credit scholarships fared worse than their public school peers.”

The main sticking point among the six speakers that spoke at Saturday’s event, though, was that LB753 is not popular among Nebraska voters. Benson reiterated that Nebraska voters have rejected giving public funds to private schools on three separate occasions in the past. Those votes occurred in 1966, 1970 and 1976.

“Did you hear me, Gov. Pillen and senators?” Benson said. "I’m reminding you that Nebraska voters have thrice rejected constitutional amendments that would have allowed public funds to be used for private schools.”

Benson closed Saturday’s rally by delivering a promise should the legislature pass LB753 — a statewide petition drive allowing Nebraskans to voice their opinion on giving tax dollars to private schools.

