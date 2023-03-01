Bailey Feit, an educator who’s taught at North Star High School and now is an early college and career coordinator at Northeast High School, is running for Lincoln City Council.

Feit, a Democrat, is seeking the District 2 seat in southeast Lincoln now held by Richard Meginnis, who announced he’s not running for reelection. Tom Duden also has filed for election to District 2.

The council is a nonpartisan office, which means no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the primary continue to the general election regardless of party affiliation. However, the two parties do recruit and support candidates.

The four district council seats will be on the ballot in the upcoming election. The primary is April 4, the general election is May 2.

“I’m running to make Lincoln an even better place to call home,” Feit said in announcing her candidacy. “As your city council member, I’ll work to keep you safe and ensure you have the opportunity to be successful. I’ll support our firefighters and police officers, our local businesses to create good paying jobs for everyone, and hold the line on property taxes.”

Feit also said she supports building a second water source to ensure that every person has access to clean water as Lincoln continues to grow.

Feit is a graduate of Lincoln High School, with undergraduate and master’s degrees from Doane University in Crete, and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is also enrolled in doctoral classes at UNL.

She taught math at Lincoln North Star before serving as coordinator at the Lincoln Education Association. She also worked as stewardship coordinator and director of operations at the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. She now works for UNL as the early college and career STEM pathways coordinator at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Feit, her husband, Mark, and their three dogs enjoy walking and biking on Lincoln’s trail system and are members of the Great Plains Trail Network. Feit also volunteers as a Teammate mentor, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center Stewardship Advisory Board secretary and chairwoman of the annual Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser.

