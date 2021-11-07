 Skip to main content
EducationQuest to host virtual college fair, chance to win $500 scholarship
EducationQuest will be hosting a virtual college fair from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, when students and parents will be able to hear from college representatives and learn more about preparing for college.

A live session will begin at 7 p.m. that will go in-depth on writing scholarship essays.

The event is free and open to all students interested in continuing their education, along with their parents. Participants will have the chance to win a $500 scholarship.

For information, or to register, go to eqf.org/collegefairinfo.

