EducationQuest to host virtual college fair, chance to win $500 scholarship

EducationQuest will be hosting a virtual college fair from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, when students and parents will be able to hear from college representatives and learn more about preparing for college.
A live session will begin at 7 p.m. that will go in-depth on writing scholarship essays.
The event is free and open to all students interested in continuing their education, along with their parents. Participants will have the chance to win a $500 scholarship.
For information, or to register, go to eqf.org/collegefairinfo.