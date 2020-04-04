You are the owner of this article.
Zoom connects therapists, social workers, counselors with students
Sometimes an email just doesn’t suffice.

That’s why Lincoln Public Schools social workers, psychologists and counselors — as well as therapists from mental health agencies who work with students at school — will connect with students through online videoconferencing services.

LPS employees will have conferencing via Zoom, a videoconferencing software, available beginning April 6. Three mental health agencies that work with students in all middle and high schools as well as 31 of the 39 elementary schools are already doing videoconferencing sessions using telehealth services.

LPS social workers connect families to various agencies that help with daily living needs — transportation, food, clothing, housing, health care — but they also work with students struggling with social or emotional issues, said Russ Uhing, LPS director of student services.

Counselors work on scheduling issues and making sure students finish graduation requirements, but they also work with students on more personal issues, as do school psychologists. They won't do group sessions via Zoom, but will try to connect with the students individually, Uhing said.

While some of that work can be done by email, sometimes a face-to-face meeting — even if it’s not in person — is better, Uhing said.

“I just relate it to talking to your own kids, seeing their faces and reactions. There’s a little comfort level through that,” he said. “It depends upon the situation, but certainly Zoom conferencing adds a more personal element to it.”

Still, LPS officials warn that the district’s Zoom conferencing service can’t guarantee privacy and confidentiality and have cautioned staff that tackling some sensitive issues might not be appropriate.

Three mental health agencies that serve LPS students — HopeSpoke, Family Service Lincoln and Blue Valley Behavioral Health — have set up telehealth conferencing that provides the privacy protections necessary in client-patient relationships.

“That’s been our primary focus right now,” said Dennis Hoffman, executive director of Family Service Lincoln.

Moving to telehealth services required deciding on the best platform and getting a different release process in place, said Katie McLeese Stephenson, executive director of HopeSpoke.

Conducting therapy sessions online requires that therapists and their clients put safety plans in place, which include an emergency contact so an adult can be contacted immediately if a client shows signs of suicide or becomes frustrated or angry during the session, Hoffman said. Younger students must have an adult present during the session.

Conducting sessions with videoconferencing software creates other challenges.

All clients have to find a quiet place to talk, there's a danger of losing the internet connection, and it can be particularly hard to keep young children's attention, said Wendi Anderson, outpatient services director at HopeSpoke. 

Getting them involved in activities during the session helps, and therapists are sharing the best ways they’ve found to do that, she said.

“It’s been interesting,” she said. “Some kids have a hard time (paying attention and being engaged in therapy) when you’re face-to-face in a room with a closed door."

McLeese Stephenson said they’ve also offered telehealth services to their adult clients, which has been going well.

Anderson said she figured that HopeSpoke would move to telehealth services at some point — just not last week.

“Oh, my gosh, I’ve wanted to do it somewhere down the road, but I didn’t ever think we’d do it in five days,” she said.

In addition to issues students were working through before schools shut their doors, the unfolding spread of the coronavirus can create its own anxiety and stress among students.

“As this continues to go on, anxiety and stress levels will rise for our students and families,” Hoffman said. “Our therapists are talking about that in team meetings now to handle (issues) as they arise.”

But it’s important to remember it’s not the only issue families are dealing with in their lives, Anderson said.

One therapist who works with immigrants and refugees was on the phone trying to connect with a client and learned the family was experiencing a crisis in their home country.

“It was a grave reminder that COVID-19 is not the only thing we’re dealing with right now,” she said. “People still get hurt in car accidents, are still being diagnosed with cancer. It makes it really hard.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

