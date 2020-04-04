Zoom connects therapists, social workers, counselors with students

Conducting sessions with videoconferencing software creates other challenges.

All clients have to find a quiet place to talk, there's a danger of losing the internet connection, and it can be particularly hard to keep young children's attention, said Wendi Anderson, outpatient services director at HopeSpoke.

Getting them involved in activities during the session helps, and therapists are sharing the best ways they’ve found to do that, she said.

“It’s been interesting,” she said. “Some kids have a hard time (paying attention and being engaged in therapy) when you’re face-to-face in a room with a closed door."

McLeese Stephenson said they’ve also offered telehealth services to their adult clients, which has been going well.

Anderson said she figured that HopeSpoke would move to telehealth services at some point — just not last week.

“Oh, my gosh, I’ve wanted to do it somewhere down the road, but I didn’t ever think we’d do it in five days,” she said.

In addition to issues students were working through before schools shut their doors, the unfolding spread of the coronavirus can create its own anxiety and stress among students.