Zeleny named UNL's chief financial officer; Davis tapped as chief of staff

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced several administrative changes last week, including naming a new vice chancellor of business and finance.

Mike Zeleny, the chief of staff for Chancellor Ronnie Green, will start as UNL's chief financial officer Jan. 1, overseeing the flagship campus' $1.2 billion operating budget.

Zeleny, a native of Exeter and a UNL alum, will succeed Mary LaGrange, who has served as the interim business and finance leader since January 2022.

LaGrange was named interim following the departure of Bill Nunez, who left to take a position at Texas Christian University.

According to a news release from UNL, Zeleny was named to the position following a national search that produced three finalists who interviewed in Lincoln in September and October.

None of those finalists were ultimately offered the position, however.

Green said Zeleny's "tremendous experience and knowledge" of the university, particularly its fiscal and administrative operations, fundraising and governance made him a natural fit for the position.

According to a spokeswoman, Zeleny will be paid $365,000 annually in his new role.

A longtime university employee, Zeleny worked in the Office of Research and Economic Development for two decades before moving onto Green's executive leadership team in January 2018.

"I'm honored to lead our talented Business and Finance team," Zeleny said. "Working together, I look forward to advancing UNL's important mission and serving our state and many stakeholders."

Replacing Zeleny on Green's executive team will be Josh Davis, the associate vice chancellor for global affairs and the senior international officer since 2019.

Davis has more than a decade of experience in UNL's global affairs office.

Maegan Stevens-Liska, a senior director for global affairs and director of global affairs, will assume an interim leadership role in that office.

Stevens-Liska, also a UNL alum, previously taught at the Dresden International School in Germany and has served in several roles in both government, philanthropy and higher education.

She will assume her position Jan. 1.

"I care deeply about the work that we do," she said, "and the impact that we have on students, our community and state, and around the world."