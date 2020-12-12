Zager Guitars donates 700 instruments to LPS

Which is exactly what Zager had in mind, said his son, Dennis Zager Jr., who runs Zager Guitars with his dad.

The two had been contemplating how they could give back for some time. Then the elder Zager did an interview with Forbes in April, looking back at his career and the song that made him and his partner famous.

Something about that interview and seeing the hardships caused by the pandemic sweeping the country made the father and son decide this was the time.

Putting guitars in young people’s hands seemed the natural way to pay it forward.

“Dad’s dyslexic,” said the younger Zager. “He had a hard time in school and the guitar really changed his life.”

He took to it immediately, taught himself to play, and excelled, free of the challenges reading presented.

The Zagers say the donation to LPS is just the beginning.

“Our goal is to do this all across the United States,” Zager Jr. said. “The whole COVID thing really set it off. You see all these kids not able to go to school in certain states.”