You'll need to slow down around these five Lincoln schools when students return

Drivers traveling near five Lincoln schools should note reduced speed limits for when children return to their classrooms next month.
Streets adjacent to Humann Elementary School, St. Peter Catholic School, Rousseau Elementary, Dawes Middle School and St. Patrick Catholic School will be the first with 20 mph speed limits under new school zone changes being implemented in the coming years.
Earlier this fall, the Lincoln City Council approved changes to make school zones more uniform, which included lowering the speed limit from 25 mph.
The lower speed limit will only be in force when children are present or when a school zone beacon flashes, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said in a news release.
City code will consider children present when they are walking in a marked crosswalk, waiting at the curb or on the shoulder of the roadway while about to enter a crosswalk and when walking along a street, according to a news release.
The new zones will apply on the following streets:
* Rockwood and Fir Hollow lanes near Humann Elementary.
* Duxhall Drive, South 45th and 46th streets near St. Peter Catholic School.
* Calvert and South 33rd streets near Rousseau Elementary.
* Colfax Avenue, North 49th and 52nd streets near Dawes Middle School.
* North 61st and 62nd streets and Ballard and Morrill avenues near St. Patrick Catholic School.
Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said the first schools were selected because they required the least amount of funding to implement.
The next round of changes is set for next summer, and all 83 schools and the zones around them will undergo evaluation in the coming years.
