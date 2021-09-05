'You feel more connected': LPS' virtual school draws together students from across Lincoln

Thomsen said she likes to emphasize relationship-building among her students, who might miss out on some of the social elements of in-person learning. She often allows her classes to break off into separate chatrooms during class so they can talk with their peers, for example, and she can privately message students to check on them.

Students who are in quarantine cannot opt in to the program, which Thomsen understands.

"We already created such a classroom dynamic," she said. "It would be really difficult to come in because we've already established those relationships."

She feels like the remote program is a good solution for students who might struggle with in-person interaction or have anxiety. Thomsen even works with a social worker and counselor within the program to identify those students who might need help.

LPS, which has placed greater emphasis on the benefits of in-person learning, has no plans to continue the program after this school year.

"I think most people, all things considering, want students in school," said Fries, who is also an associate principal at East.

But for now, as uncertainty surrounding the delta variant swirls and masks return to the classroom, the virtual school has served a serious need.