York College will become York University next year

But aside from the name change, Smith said not much else will change; York University will have the same mission, identity and values as York College.

When the name change becomes official, York University will join a growing number of postsecondary schools in Nebraska that have made similar moves.

Midland Lutheran College became Midland University in 2010 after the private school in Fremont saw an enrollment boost following the closing of Dana College in Blair.

Then-Midland President Ben Sasse, who would go on to win election to the U.S. Senate in 2014, said the change allowed Midland to better market itself to prospective students, and signaled the presence of graduate programs.

In 2016, Doane College in Crete changed its name to Doane University after more than a year and a half of study and work to bring alumni on board with the idea.

York College's change was announced as the school closes in on completing a $15.9 million fundraising campaign.

Roughly 80% of the targeted amount has been pledged so far, Smith said, which will boost student scholarships, renovate residence halls, classroom and offices, and help expand academic offerings and technology.