20-year endeavor to overhaul schools' HVAC systems will come to close with latest LPS bond issue

How to make your vote count

A few reminders on the Feb. 11 mail-in election on the Lincoln Public Schools' $290 million bond issue.

* Ballots were mailed Tuesday and must be received back at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

* Ballots may be dropped off at the election commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or anytime in the drop box outside the office (no stamp required).

* Ballots should be mailed no later than Feb. 7. Attach one "forever" stamp.

* Make sure the oath on the Ballot Identification Envelope is signed. To be counted, each ballot must be in its own signed envelope.