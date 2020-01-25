20-year endeavor to overhaul schools' HVAC systems will come to close with latest LPS bond issue

Major building projects at Park Middle and Everett Elementary schools proposed as part of a $290 million bond issue would be bookends on a 20-year endeavor by Lincoln Public Schools.
They’ll be expensive bookends: nearly $48 million to overhaul the schools’ heating and cooling systems to greener and more efficient geothermal systems, put in new windows and lights, fix roofing and give classrooms a face-lift.
But the price tag is just a fraction of the more than $243 million the district has spent over the past two decades to add geothermal systems and make other renovations officials have said were necessary to bring the district’s older schools up to date.
And that dollar figure doesn’t include the nearly $127 million spent to overhaul the four oldest high schools -- one of the major projects of a 2006 bond issue that included adding geothermal systems and code updates as well as other significant renovations and additions.
The impetus for updating the air handling and other outdated systems in the district’s schools -- several of which date back to the 1920s -- began in the early 1990s. Lincoln Electric System officials were pushing geothermal heating and cooling systems, a concept school officials were wary of but willing to try, said LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
When voters passed a bond issue in 1992, the district gave the technology a trial run to see which worked better, traditional or new systems. They built four new elementary schools -- Campbell, Cavett, Maxey and Roper -- using the geothermal technology, and two new middle schools -- Lux and Scott -- using traditional heating and cooling systems.
“It became very clear in a very short amount of time how efficient they were, how much they could do and how much more we could do than with traditional systems,” said Keith Prettyman, a school board member at the time. “It truly was not only eye-opening but amazing. We could heat and cool for the same cost we could just heat.”
The systems are costlier to build -- it involves digging large wells through which a pump system runs water that’s heated or cooled by the earth, then routed to the buildings. A few years ago, for instance, city officials decided the price was too steep for them to connect to Belmont Elementary’s system when they renovated the attached recreation center.
But long before that, LPS was convinced of the long-term cost savings and slowly began replacing traditional air handling systems with geothermal systems at existing schools.
Wieskamp estimated the district saves about $4 million a year in heating and cooling costs in the district’s nearly 8 million square feet of building space.
Cost savings were one priority; getting all its schools air-conditioned was another.
So the district started with Elliott in 1999, a brick edifice in the heart of Lincoln built in 1922, the same year it began leasing Abbott Sports Complex as a temporary location for the schools undergoing renovation.
Between 1999 and 2005, LPS spent an estimated $48.6 million to add geothermal systems and complete other updates to 13 elementary schools, three middle schools and an elementary behavioral skills program.
But it was slow going, and so the school board decided to take the projects on in earnest as part of a $250 million bond issue -- then the largest ever in the state.
“The 2006 bond issue was the catalyst to get the work done in a timely manner,” Wieskamp said.
Another issue: the funding used to pay for the projects was coming under fire by some critics.
LPS was continuing to levy outside the $1.05 state-imposed tax levy lid for the projects, which state law allowed only for projects already underway. LPS officials argued a study approved by the board that earmarked the projects constituted the beginning of the work; some critics disagreed.
A community task force -- similar to the one convened to make recommendations for the current bond issue -- recommended shifting a 10.8-cent tax levy from the building fund to bond repayment and putting the existing $29.5 million toward the heating and air projects.
When voters approved the 2006 bond issue, the school board approved an accompanying 10-year plan it committed to updating each year. That 10-year-plan -- which includes both funded and unfunded projects -- was the backbone of a 2014 bond issue and the latest proposal.
In the five years after the 2006 bond issue passed, LPS completed what it coined IAQ, or indoor air quality, projects on 17 schools at an estimated cost of $133.6 million. It also completed work on the four older high schools, which included the geothermal and related renovations.
As part of a $153 million bond issue passed by voters in 2014, the district spent an estimated $53 million for IAQ projects on three elementary schools, Irving Middle School and a renovated building used for a middle school behavioral skills program.
Pinning down the cost of updating LPS heating and air systems -- and the work related to it -- is difficult because price tags on the 10-year-plan often combine heating and air improvements with other additions or renovations.
And the IAQ projects themselves are more than just geothermal heating and cooling systems, and the necessary work differs for each school.
“If we were going to get full advantage of what the new heating and air cooling systems could provide us, we had to start going back to these older buildings and put in more energy efficient windows ... additional insulation, duct pointing,” Prettyman said. “It was really everything we could do dealing with the building envelope so it was as weather-tight and air-tight as we could make it so we could make these new systems more efficient.”
The projects also have gotten more expensive over time.
Wieskamp said the reason is two-fold: construction costs continue to rise and the work has become more comprehensive, he said.
Before the 2006 bond issue individual projects ranged from about $2 million to $7 million.
After the 2006 bond issue, elementary school projects ranged from $5 million to $9 million, most in the $5 million range. Middle school projects ranged from $15 million to $18 million, and the estimated cost of Irving, the last middle school renovated, was nearly $20 million.
Early estimates for the Everett project in 2013 were about $10 million. Now it’s $15.3 million.
Estimates for Park started at about $15.4 million and with each revision of the 10-year plan, those estimates increased. Now estimates are at $32.4 million.
Park and Everett represent the final projects of the endeavor begun 20 years ago.
But there’s still an ongoing list: Schools that got geothermal systems two decades ago will need to be updated soon, though Wieksamp said the work should be substantially less expensive.
Scott and Lux, the two middles schools built with traditional heating and cooling systems to gauge the effectiveness of geothermal technology, will be the only two LPS schools without geothermal systems.
And they're at the top of the list.
