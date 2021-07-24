With second draft imminent, more Nebraska school districts rally against proposed health education standards

Such "vehement opposition" shows the major revisions are necessary, said Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy at the Nebraska Catholic Conference.

"Our hope is that the NDE will clearly hear the demands of concerned parents and educators and eliminate the troubling content in the health standards," Ekeler said. "It's the only right approach remaining for the NDE."

The standards have also been a moment of reckoning for school districts and their own internal policies and curriculum. In Norfolk, for example, officials retracted a policy that would have automatically adopted standards approved by the state that are not required. Others, like Beatrice, indicated they would draft their own standards.

Nebraska Department of Education spokesperson David Jespersen said it was unclear how many resolutions it had received, but said the department welcomes any and all feedback.

Another public comment period will follow the release of the second draft, with approval of the standards anticipated to come this fall.

"We want to move the narrative forward and say, 'Let's start over,'" Jespersen said.

