With second draft imminent, more Nebraska school districts rally against proposed health education standards

A growing number of Nebraska school districts are answering a call to arms from lawmakers to reject the state's proposed health education standards even before the latest draft is unveiled.
Staff in state Sen. Joni Albrecht's office have compiled a list of nearly 50 school districts that have either signed onto formal resolutions or offered verbal pledges to reject the standards, which have sparked a torrent of criticism for including lessons on gender identity and same-sex marriage.
The show of solidarity from mostly rural schools comes less than a month after 30 state senators — led by Albrecht — cosigned a letter asking school boards to sign a resolution rejecting the standards and calling for major revisions if they are to be adopted.
In response, some districts signed onto the senators' resolution, while others crafted their own.
That includes Beatrice and Norfolk, which last week sent letters to the Nebraska Department of Education indicating they would not be adopting the standards. Lincoln Public Schools has not sent such a resolution.
"(School board members in Norfolk) believe those conversations belong with the family," said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning at Norfolk Public Schools.
The standards, if approved by the elected members of the state Board of Education, would not be mandatory but could be adopted on a voluntary basis by school districts.
However, Beatrice Superintendent Jason Alexander said the standards "express and establish expectations from the state board" that would inevitably be imposed regardless of boards' local control.
"The proposed standards would undermine the buy-in of local citizens and their school boards in making curricular decisions consistent with community values," Alexander wrote in the board's letter to state education leaders.
A second draft of the standards is set to be released sometime next month, possibly before the state Board of Education's meeting on Aug. 6, but a formal timeline has not been set. State officials last month promised changes are on the way, but specifics weren't laid out.
The first draft, which also includes noncontroversial sections on mental wellness and eating healthy, for example, has gained supporters. They say the curriculum would cut down on instances of bullying, hate crimes, sexual abuse and suicide.
But opponents, who have showed up at public meetings in droves, say much of the content is not age appropriate and strips parents of controlling what their children learn about.
"They view it as an attack on their role as parents and their belief systems. They view this as a political movement that is not rooted in education," said Zach Kassebaum, superintendent of Lincoln Christian Schools.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has also blasted the standards, rallying opponents at "Protect Our Kids and Schools" town hall meetings, most recently in Columbus, Gothenburg and Gering.
Such "vehement opposition" shows the major revisions are necessary, said Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy at the Nebraska Catholic Conference.
"Our hope is that the NDE will clearly hear the demands of concerned parents and educators and eliminate the troubling content in the health standards," Ekeler said. "It's the only right approach remaining for the NDE."
The standards have also been a moment of reckoning for school districts and their own internal policies and curriculum. In Norfolk, for example, officials retracted a policy that would have automatically adopted standards approved by the state that are not required. Others, like Beatrice, indicated they would draft their own standards.
Nebraska Department of Education spokesperson David Jespersen said it was unclear how many resolutions it had received, but said the department welcomes any and all feedback.
Another public comment period will follow the release of the second draft, with approval of the standards anticipated to come this fall.
"We want to move the narrative forward and say, 'Let's start over,'" Jespersen said.
