With quarantines up at LPS, Lincoln school board member urges parents to get children vaccinated

Bob Rauner, the local doctor who has proved a useful voice on the Lincoln Board of Education during the coronavirus pandemic, had good news and bad news to share at Tuesday night's meeting.

First, the bad news.

COVID-19 cases are trending the wrong way in Lincoln, Rauner said, including at Lincoln Public Schools, where student quarantine numbers were up about 10% last week from the prior week. The city's hospitals remain stressed, too.

Now, the good news: More than 1,500 students ages 5 to 11 were vaccinated at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's first health clinic for that age group at Lincoln High School on Saturday, with three more clinics planned this week.

And that's good news, indeed, if the community hopes to move past the pandemic, as Rauner outlined Tuesday.

Getting more shots in kids' arms is key to getting masks off children and protecting the most vulnerable in our community, he said during his board pandemic update, especially as cases rise and the holidays approach.

"The best way to protect grandma is to get her grandkids vaccinated," Rauner said.