Title: Introduction to Computational Problem Solving

Code: CS 1000

Instructor: Kristie Pfabe, Nebraska Wesleyan University

Coursework: An introductory computer programming class, students will learn the basics behind the languages that power the internet before gaining confidence to write programs capable of computing probabilities or generating encoded messages.

From the instructor: "We want the language to become a tool for them, not a hindrance," Pfabe said.