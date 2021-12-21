With mandate set to expire, decision to require masks shifts to school leaders

When students in Lincoln returned to the classroom in mid-August, the decision to require masks was ultimately up to school administrators.
That was until the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department stepped in with a countywide mask mandate.
Four months later, with first-semester classes ending and the local mandate expiring, the choice whether to require masks when students return after winter break is back in school leaders' hands.
At Lincoln Public Schools, more information will come Wednesday, with officials set to announce possible changes to plans for when students return Jan. 5. Wednesday is the last day of the first semester.
Changes to the district's pandemic protocols are developed by Superintendent Steve Joel and his executive team, in consultation with school board members and the local health department.
When the school year started, masks were required at LPS for students from preschool to sixth grade and the staff that worked with them, but were optional for everyone else.
That was before the county's mask mandate was reinstated and vaccines were approved for anyone ages 5 and over. In Lancaster County, about 30% of children ages 5-11 have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Health department officials hope to see that number climb over the holiday break from classes.
Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer for schools in the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, said masks would be recommended moving forward, but said the diocese is still evaluating what the best strategy is for next semester.
"There are lot of pieces of the puzzle, and masks are just one piece," he said.
Hecker said if local Catholic schools move forward with a mask policy based on vaccination status, the diocese would not follow up on who is vaccinated.
State statute requires schools collect students' vaccination history, but districts — like LPS — said at the beginning of the year that it would rely on the honor system in regards to mask compliance.
Lincoln Lutheran Principal Matt Heibel said that while plans are fluid, the school will strongly recommend masks for unvaccinated students and staff, while masks will be optional for those who are vaccinated.
Raymond Central Superintendent Lynn Johnson said the district would follow board policy when a directed health measure is not in place and make masks recommended for the unvaccinated and optional for the vaccinated.
Officials with Lincoln Christian, along with school leaders in Waverly, Norris, Malcolm, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Director Pat Lopez said the Health Department notified school leaders of the decision to drop the mandate, but ultimately called the move a "health decision."
She said her department would strongly recommend use of masks in schools going forward, as well as indoor sporting events and theater performances where people are seated closely together.
"We do work together as a team, but our role is to provide (schools) with the appropriate health decisions," Lopez said. "We make our decisions based again on what's best for our community."
Lopez said the fact that no classrooms in Lincoln have had to shut down points to the efficacy of the mask mandate. She also said getting vaccinated is a critical "call to action" to keep students in the classroom, especially with a vaccine approved last month for children ages 5-11.
Meanwhile, Omaha Public Schools announced earlier this month it would continue requiring masks for all staff and students when classes resume in January, despite no mandate in Douglas County.
Across the country, decisions on mask protocols in schools vary widely, with administrators responsible in some cases and school board members taking control in others.
In Waverly, school board president Andy Grosshans faces a recall vote over the board's decision to extend the pandemic emergency powers granted to Superintendent Cory Worrell last year.
Westside Community Schools said last week it would make masks optional when school resumes, but Superintendent Mike Lucas said officials with the Omaha district would review two weeks of data without masks to see if a mandate should return.
Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, which made masks optional for high school students in October and middle-schoolers in November, will do the same for elementary school students in January.
At public school districts in Elkhorn, Gretna and Bellevue, masks are optional.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln told faculty and staff in an email Tuesday the campus would look at reverting to its COVID-19 policies and procedures announced at the start of the school year if the mask mandate were dropped.
The initial policy, which was announced before the current directed health measure took effect, included requiring masks in settings where students worked in close proximity or for an extended period of time, including lab courses, performance courses such as dance, music and theater, art and design studios, and experiential learning opportunities.
It also allowed instructors or students who are unable to be vaccinated or have family members who are unable to be vaccinated because of health concerns submit requests to the university that masks be required in their classes.
UNL will make a decision on its policies and procedures before the start of the spring semester Jan. 18, spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said.
Earlier this month, UNL announced a return to randomized COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff regardless of vaccine status beginning in January.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said the Safer Community smartphone app would be used to notify people of when to test, but would no longer be used to gain entry to campus buildings.
Reporter Chris Dunker contributed to this report.
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225.
On Twitter @zach_hammack