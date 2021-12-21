With mandate set to expire, decision to require masks shifts to school leaders

That was before the county's mask mandate was reinstated and vaccines were approved for anyone ages 5 and over. In Lancaster County, about 30% of children ages 5-11 have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health department officials hope to see that number climb over the holiday break from classes.

Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer for schools in the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, said masks would be recommended moving forward, but said the diocese is still evaluating what the best strategy is for next semester.

"There are lot of pieces of the puzzle, and masks are just one piece," he said.

Hecker said if local Catholic schools move forward with a mask policy based on vaccination status, the diocese would not follow up on who is vaccinated.

State statute requires schools collect students' vaccination history, but districts — like LPS — said at the beginning of the year that it would rely on the honor system in regards to mask compliance.

Lincoln Lutheran Principal Matt Heibel said that while plans are fluid, the school will strongly recommend masks for unvaccinated students and staff, while masks will be optional for those who are vaccinated.