With crucial school year ahead for students, new teachers are just getting started

LPS officials say they are not seeing a major change in teaching experience because of the pandemic. The number of retirements, for example, as well as departures and leaves of absence have remained largely unchanged, said Sarah Salem, director of continuous improvement and professional learning.

And district leaders say enthusiasm among new teachers isn't waning.

"We have teachers that are excited to be here," Salem said. "They are collaborating with one another, they are emailing their principals ... It really is a cool thing when you see these professionals going above and beyond to begin the school year."

The district, too, is making sure its new crop of teachers is ready.

New teachers, who are required to take tenure courses in their first three years on the job, will focus on identifying knowledge gaps and student strengths in their first-year courses, Salem said. Those classes will also pair teachers in their curricular field.

Federal relief dollars will also pay for additional planning hours for all teachers, which is something the district hasn't been able to do in the past.