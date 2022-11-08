 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With artificial turf fields installed, LPS now eyes resurfacing high school tracks

  • Updated
  • 0

Now that Lincoln Public Schools has installed artificial turf at all its high school practice fields, officials are looking to resurface the tracks that encircle them.

Lincoln East and Northeast high schools are the first two tabbed for track renovations under a $639,800 bid the Lincoln Board of Education awarded Tuesday to Midwest Tennis & Track Co. of Denison, Iowa.

LPS has earmarked roughly $1.8 million in depreciation dollars — essentially money saved from other projects — to resurface the tracks at all high schools, including Lincoln High's Beechner Athletic Complex, the venue for city meets.

Once all work is complete, Union Bank & Trust Stadium at the new Lincoln Northwest High School will become the primary site for city track meets.

Tracks at the other high schools, including Standing Bear when it opens next fall, are primarily used for practice and junior varsity meets.

LPS already installed artificial turf at each high school's practice fields, using a mix of depreciation dollars and money from the 2020 bond issue.

About 20 years ago, LPS replaced the city's cinder tracks with rubberized surfaces, which need to be replaced every 8-10 years, said Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. 

Instead of spraying a new top coat over the current layer, workers will scrape off the entire surface down to the asphalt base. The bid also includes money to install rubberized surfaces around the field event pits at both high schools. 

Wieskamp expects to complete two tracks a year, with East and Northeast's renovations expected to wrap up next summer.

In other business Tuesday, board members also gave the green light to classroom enhancements at Goodrich Middle School.

BIC Construction of Lincoln was awarded a $826,600 bid to renovate specialized lab space for classes in art, family and consumer science and career and technical education.

The 2020 bond issue included funding for similar work at each high school and middle school.

The district has already completed projects at Lux and Scott middle schools, where it added new gym space, as well as Park Middle School as part of that school's recent HVAC overhaul.

The board also awarded Lincoln design firm Clark & Enersen a $550,000 bid to draft plans for an indoor air-quality project at Lincoln High's south building.

The design work will be paid for with depreciation dollars, while the project itself will use money from the district's pool of federal coronavirus money. 

The project will overhaul the south building's HVAC system, connecting it to the rest of the school's geothermal well field. The district will also install new LED lighting and windows. 

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

