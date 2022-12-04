 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

With a focus on reading, student behavior, Waverly has become 'showcase district'

  • 0
Waverly Middle School, 12.2

Waverly Middle School teacher Caitlin Bell talks with seventh grade students Hayden Ryan (from left), Logan Haas and Bailey Hitz during a language arts class Friday.

It was early 2020 and school administrators in Waverly's District 145 had just tied the bow on a new strategic plan that focused on improving student achievement outcomes and addressing behavior in the classroom.

Two weeks later, those classrooms were empty.

Assessment_Districts.jpg

"We completed that process two weeks before we recognized that we had to go remote for COVID," said Director of Learning Angie Plugge.

In the moment, it seemed like a case of bad timing.

But more than two years later, it appears that strategic plan -- with its emphasis on literacy and student behavior supports -- allowed Waverly to cushion the blows dealt by COVID on student learning.

Waverly was one of the few districts in Nebraska that saw improvements in math and reading scores according to state assessment results released in November.

People are also reading…

The number of students in grades 3-8 proficient in both subjects climbed by five percentage points to 56% in reading and 61% in math when compared to 2019, well above the state average.

"There are so many specific reasons why I think we've seen that growth. The last couple of years, we hunkered down and did the work," Superintendent Cory Worrell said.

The Waverly Board of Education approved a new strategic plan in 2020 that outlined a number of goals for the district, which is home to roughly 2,150 students.

Waverly Middle School, 12.2

Leah Wilcox teaches sixth grade science at Waverly Middle School Friday.

The No. 1 priority of the plan was to improve student achievement.

To do so, Waverly implemented a new K-12 English language arts curriculum -- an area with the biggest student need -- as well as social-emotional learning curriculum to support student behavior, Plugge said. A new instructional model was instituted as well so teachers had an understood way of talking about effective instruction and assessment practices.

All of it was done against the backdrop of the virus.

"That's a lot even in non-pandemic times," Plugge said.

When COVID-19 forced schools to close in March 2020, Waverly officials had to scramble.

The district did not yet have a one-to-one technology program, meaning it had to supply laptops to students who did not have a computer at home so they could learn remotely.

Yet students only missed five days of instruction between school closing and remote learning beginning, Plugge said.

"I think we were really fortunate to have a community come together so quickly and continue to have that daily instruction even when we went remote," she said.

New Nebraska state test scores show extent of COVID academic slide
Check out how schools within LPS fared on latest state assessments
Waverly school board president survives recall election
Waverly recall election highlights growing tensions between parents, school board members

Waverly received $1.4 million in federal coronavirus relief aid -- roughly $670 per student -- that has gone to academic and behavioral supports, including expanded summer school, professional learning and a one-to-one Chromebook program.

The district's success on state assessments makes Waverly somewhat of an outlier. Other districts, like Ainsworth Community Schools, also saw improvement, but for the most part schools saw declines, in some cases significant ones.

Omaha Public Schools, for example, saw its math proficiency among elementary and middle school students drop from 30% in 2019 to 20% last spring.

Waverly Middle School, 12.2

Waverly Middle School seventh grade student Rihannah Strojny (left) answers a question during a language arts class Friday.

At Lincoln Public Schools, scores also took a hit. Lincoln students in grades 3-8 were 50% proficient in reading and 48% proficient in math, down from 56% of students proficient in both subjects in 2019. 

LPS officials, however, have raised the alarm about the validity of the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System, the state's assessment framework, citing changes to the test and that the same proficiency threshold is being used to measure progress in the latest results.

Waverly did see some declines on the ACT, which is administered to high school juniors as part of the state assessment framework. Scores are reported in terms of the percentage of students on track for college.

New school performance classifications -- which are largely determined by the assessment scores -- were also released Nov. 24. As a district, Waverly remained classified as great, the second-highest ranking, while LPS dropped from great to good.

Out of Nebraska's 244 school districts, 15% were rated excellent -- the top classification -- up from 12% in 2019. But 14% of districts were in the bottom needs improvement category, up from 10%.

Last week, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt and state lawmakers outlined a number of areas to help districts where student performance declined to turn the tide, including early literacy, student mental health supports and high-quality instructional materials.

All are areas that Waverly has focused on over the past three years.

"We talk a lot about what we're doing is not shiny. It's not fancy. It's the work that you have to do," Worrell said. "We're a district that I think can really try to be one of those showcase districts."

'That was the final straw' — Longtime Waverly restaurant closing doors because of lack of workers
From the classroom: Ensuring students don't go hungry at high-poverty schools; Grizzlies adopt a buffalo
Early childhood education, staff supports emerge as themes in LPS superintendent report

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225.

On Twitter @HammackLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News