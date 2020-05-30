While planning for in-person classes this fall, NU also expanding online opportunities

NU President Ted Carter announced earlier in May his intention for campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney to resume on-campus classes and activities this fall, but he acknowledges college life will look and feel different this year.

Those differences are still rolling out. Last week, UNL announced it will start the fall semester one week earlier and wrap up before Thanksgiving. Other NU campuses will keep the same schedule but give classes the option of switching to remote learning in December.

Part of the approach of letting each campus set its academic calendar this year was to give flexibility to meet the needs of its students as the university strives to become “all things for all people” in its new reality, he said.

“At the end of the day, what you’re seeing is we’re trying to be flexible,” Carter said. “We obviously want students on campus, and we think we can do it safely. But our online programs are designed to give students a very viable option, too.”

Friday’s announcement about starting and ending dates did not include details on how residence halls or cafeterias will operate this fall, nor does it outline how traffic flows will work in the student unions and rec centers or how class sizes will be adjusted to meet public health directives.