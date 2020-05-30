While planning for in-person classes this fall, NU also expanding online opportunities

Even before all classes moved online at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in late March, Max Beal was splitting his time between a classroom and a computer screen.
"I did it for the flexibility," said Beal, a senior finance major from Kenesaw. "I knew this was going to be a really busy year with homework and extracurriculars, and I like having the flexibility of online classes."
Although his transition to full-time online student, as well as leader of the UNK Student Senate presiding digitally through Zoom, went as well as it could have, Beal said he's looking forward to returning to the Kearney campus in the fall.
“Everything transitioned really well, and I don’t think I had a lesser-quality education because of it,” he said. “But you absolutely lose out on one of the best aspects of being in college, the socializing, meeting new people and being with friends.”
Beal isn't alone.
A survey of 835 college students by Axios and College Reaction in early May found nearly two-thirds say they planned to return to campus in the fall for in-person classes regardless if a vaccine or an effective treatment for the coronavirus is available.
About 3 in 10 students surveyed said they would only attend college virtually this year, while 4% of students said they would withdraw from school temporarily, according to the poll results.
NU President Ted Carter announced earlier in May his intention for campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney to resume on-campus classes and activities this fall, but he acknowledges college life will look and feel different this year.
Those differences are still rolling out. Last week, UNL announced it will start the fall semester one week earlier and wrap up before Thanksgiving. Other NU campuses will keep the same schedule but give classes the option of switching to remote learning in December.
Part of the approach of letting each campus set its academic calendar this year was to give flexibility to meet the needs of its students as the university strives to become “all things for all people” in its new reality, he said.
“At the end of the day, what you’re seeing is we’re trying to be flexible,” Carter said. “We obviously want students on campus, and we think we can do it safely. But our online programs are designed to give students a very viable option, too.”
Friday’s announcement about starting and ending dates did not include details on how residence halls or cafeterias will operate this fall, nor does it outline how traffic flows will work in the student unions and rec centers or how class sizes will be adjusted to meet public health directives.
University officials said those details are still being finalized, but Carter said NU is running through a host of ideas, including everything from splitting classes between multiple rooms to rotating students who get in-person instruction.
The end result might have more students' experiences this year resemble Beal's, a hybrid of in-person and online courses.
NU has sought to help students plan to return to campus amid economic hardships, announcing programs such as Nebraska Promise, which provides free tuition for students from families at or below the median household income, and a two-year tuition freeze.
Several programs have also been announced to make online education more enticing for students this fall and moving forward, which could lessen the strain to meet social distancing guidelines on campus.
College students who responded to the Axios/College Reaction poll said universities should cut the cost of tuition by 5% if more learning was to be done online. Earlier this month, NU reduced the cost of online education to $259 per credit hour, a 7% to 9% reduction depending on the campus.
At UNK, first-year students will have the option of completing their first semester entirely online through the Online Networking Experience initiative, or what the campus is calling its ONE Loper program.
Students who choose to enroll in ONE Loper will take their general studies courses virtually, completing 12 to 15 credit hours of coursework while also having access to student support services, an upperclassman mentor and routine interaction with other students.
The digital semester, while allowing students to save money by skipping paying for a room and board plan, is designed to replicate as much of the college experience online as possible and whet students’ appetite for more.
It’s one alternative to deferring enrollment for a year, said Matthew Bice, UNK’s associate dean of graduate students and research.
A poll by the Art & Science Group in March of graduating high school seniors found 1 in 6 were considering deferring their enrollment for up to a year to avoid having the pandemic negatively affect their college experience.
“The whole idea for this is to have an interactive experience so students do not have to take a gap year,” Bice said, “and once they finish the first year of online work, they can move onto campus and into the dorms and never skip a beat.”
UNL is offering a path for incoming first-year students who completed high school online to transition into college with virtual classes this summer as part of its Husker Starter Pack program.
The elimination of many New Student Enrollment events led UNL to push the new initiative, according to Amy Goodburn, senior vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education, as well as rethink “when our students actually start and pivot to provide support earlier.”
“This is one course given in a focused way that will give (students) a taste of what a college experience will be like, set them up for study habits in the fall,” she said. “They’ll have access to academic success coaches virtually this summer to help them develop study skills, time management and help them get into a routine.”
On Friday, UNL also announced that it would offer a three-week "fall mini-session" from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18 — what normally would be the final three weeks of the semester — allowing students to take "innovative new courses," including experiential learning, career preparedness and pandemic-related courses, Chancellor Ronnie Green said.
Given the lingering uncertainty created by COVID-19, Carter said cutting tuition for some students and freezing it for others, as well as expanding offerings both on campus and online, has gained notice.
Applications from Nebraska students are up 6.4% from a year ago, according to NU spokeswoman Melissa Lee, and have shot up 18.5% since April 17, when Carter announced the Nebraska Promise program.
“It got exactly the type of reaction we wanted it to, and I’m proud of what we’re being able to offer,” Carter said.
