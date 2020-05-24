Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?

Nearly half of this year's Class Acts honorees -- 169 graduates -- indicated plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
With nearly two dozen more attending other campuses in the NU system -- University of Nebraska at Omaha (16), University of Nebraska at Kearney (three), Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (three) and University of Nebraska Medical Center (one) -- in-state schools predictably dominated students' future plans.
A large group -- 11 students -- are headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University, significantly more than other private schools.
Class Acts students intend to attend four different Ivy League schools -- Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale (2).
Other schools and the number of students planning to attend:
Seven students: Wayne State
Four students: Concordia, Creighton, Doane
Three students: Midland, Northwest Missouri State, South Dakota
Two students: Arkansas, Augustana, Buena Vista, Carleton, Colorado Mines, Drake, Hastings, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Southeast CC, Southern California, Texas A&M, Washington U.
One student: Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Belmont Abbey, Bob Jones, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Central Missouri, U. of Chicago, Cloud County CC, Colorado State, Dakota State, Dallas, DePaul, Dordt, Emory, Georgia Tech, Grand Canyon, Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Loyola Chicago, MIT, Mercyhurst, Michigan, Middlebury, Minnesota, Mount Marty, North Carolina, North Carolina Wilmington, North Park, North Texas, Northeast CC, Northwest Iowa CC, Northwestern College, Notre Dame, Ohio, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, Purdue Northwest, RPI, Rochester, Rockhurst, Rose-Hulman, Saint Louis, South Dakota State, St. Olaf, Stanford, Swarthmore, Texas Permian Basin, The Creative Center, U.S. Naval Academy, Union College, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Wisconsin.
