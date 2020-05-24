Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly half of this year's Class Acts honorees -- 169 graduates -- indicated plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

With nearly two dozen more attending other campuses in the NU system -- University of Nebraska at Omaha (16), University of Nebraska at Kearney (three), Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (three) and University of Nebraska Medical Center (one) -- in-state schools predictably dominated students' future plans.

A large group -- 11 students -- are headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University, significantly more than other private schools.

Class Acts students intend to attend four different Ivy League schools -- Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale (2).

Other schools and the number of students planning to attend:

Seven students: Wayne State

Four students: Concordia, Creighton, Doane

Three students: Midland, Northwest Missouri State, South Dakota

Two students: Arkansas, Augustana, Buena Vista, Carleton, Colorado Mines, Drake, Hastings, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Southeast CC, Southern California, Texas A&M, Washington U.