Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?

Over half of this year's Class Acts honorees -- 177 graduates -- indicated plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
With nearly two dozen more attending other campuses in the NU system -- University of Nebraska at Kearney (13) and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (10) -- in-state schools predictably dominated students' future plans.
A large group -- 11 students -- are headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University, significantly more than other private schools.
Class Acts students intend to attend three different Ivy League schools -- Cornell (3), Harvard and Princeton.
Six are headed to service academies -- two each to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy.
Other schools and the number of students planning to attend:
Eight students: Concordia
Seven students: Wayne State
Six students: Doane, Southeast Community College
Five students: Hastings
Four students: Creighton, St. Olaf
Three students: Alabama, Kansas
Two students: Arizona, Chadron State, Colorado School of Mines, Iowa, Midland, Minnesota Crookston, Missouri, Morningside, Northeast CC, Union College.
One student: Amherst, Arizona State, Benedictine, Bradley, Briar Cliff, Cal Poly, College of Hair Design, College of St. Mary, Colorado, Colorado State, Dakota State, Delaware, Drury, Duke, Emory, Faith Baptist Bible, Florida, Florida State, George Washington, Georgetown, Hillsdale, Illinois Wesleyan, Iowa State, Lake Land, Loyola Chicago, Macalester, Martin Luther, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth, Missouri-Kansas City, MIT, North Dakota, North Park, Notre Dame, Oklahoma City, Oregon, Point Loma Nazarene, Purdue, Rhodes, Richmond, San Diego State, Southern California, Stanford, U. of Chicago, UC San Diego, Villanova, Washburn, Washington U., Wichita State.