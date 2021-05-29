 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?
0 comments
editor's pick

Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UNL first day in person 8.24

Instructors and students from the Glenn Korff School of Music work outside the Sheldon Muesum of Art on the first day of in-person classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in August.

 Journal Star file photo

Over half of this year's Class Acts honorees -- 177 graduates -- indicated plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

With nearly two dozen more attending other campuses in the NU system -- University of Nebraska at Kearney (13) and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (10) -- in-state schools predictably dominated students' future plans.

A large group -- 11 students -- are headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University, significantly more than other private schools.

Class Acts students intend to attend three different Ivy League schools -- Cornell (3), Harvard and Princeton.

Six are headed to service academies -- two each to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy.

Other schools and the number of students planning to attend:

Eight students: Concordia

Seven students: Wayne State

Six students: Doane, Southeast Community College

Five students: Hastings

Four students: Creighton, St. Olaf

Three students: Alabama, Kansas

Two students: Arizona, Chadron State, Colorado School of Mines, Iowa, Midland, Minnesota Crookston, Missouri, Morningside, Northeast CC, Union College.

One student: Amherst, Arizona State, Benedictine, Bradley, Briar Cliff, Cal Poly, College of Hair Design, College of St. Mary, Colorado, Colorado State, Dakota State, Delaware, Drury, Duke, Emory, Faith Baptist Bible, Florida, Florida State, George Washington, Georgetown, Hillsdale, Illinois Wesleyan, Iowa State, Lake Land, Loyola Chicago, Macalester, Martin Luther, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth, Missouri-Kansas City, MIT, North Dakota, North Park, Notre Dame, Oklahoma City, Oregon, Point Loma Nazarene, Purdue, Rhodes, Richmond, San Diego State, Southern California, Stanford, U. of Chicago, UC San Diego, Villanova, Washburn, Washington U., Wichita State.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News