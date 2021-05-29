Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?

Over half of this year's Class Acts honorees -- 177 graduates -- indicated plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

With nearly two dozen more attending other campuses in the NU system -- University of Nebraska at Kearney (13) and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (10) -- in-state schools predictably dominated students' future plans.

A large group -- 11 students -- are headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University, significantly more than other private schools.

Class Acts students intend to attend three different Ivy League schools -- Cornell (3), Harvard and Princeton.

Six are headed to service academies -- two each to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy.

Other schools and the number of students planning to attend:

Eight students: Concordia

Seven students: Wayne State

Six students: Doane, Southeast Community College

Five students: Hastings

Four students: Creighton, St. Olaf