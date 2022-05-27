Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?

Nearly half of this year's Class Acts honorees -- 155 graduates -- indicated plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

With nearly three dozen more attending other campuses in the NU system -- University of Nebraska at Omaha (21) and University of Nebraska at Kearney (8) -- in-state schools predictably dominated students' future plans.

Students featured this weekend Sunday's edition of the Journal Star will include a special section honoring this year's Class Acts. Students will also be featured throughout the weekend on posts to JournalStar.com.

A large group -- 11 students -- are headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University, significantly more than other private schools.

Three Class Acts students expressed plans to attend Ivy League schools -- Yale (2) and Columbia.

Several are headed to service academies -- two to the U.S. Military Academy and others to the Air Force and Naval academies. Another was accepted to the Coast Guard.

Other schools and the number of students planning to attend:

Six students: Concordia

Five students: Creighton, Wayne State

Four students: Hillsdale, South Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Southeast Community College

Three students: Alabama, Kansas

Two students: Augustana, Boston U., Bryan College of Health Sciences, BYU, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State, Northwest Missouri State, Notre Dame, Peru State, St. Olaf, Union College, Wake Forest, Wichita State.

One student: Alma, Anglo-American, Arizona, Baylor, Bellevue, Benedictine, Bowdoin, Carthage, Colorado Christian, Cottey, DePaul, Doane, Drake, Embry-Riddle, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Fort Hays State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Illinois State, Iowa State, Johns Hopkins, Kansas State, LeTourneau, Macalester, Marquette, Martin Luther, Michigan State, Minnesota Crookston, Morningside, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Northwestern, Occidental, Oral Roberts, Oregon, Pepperdine, Rice, Rochester, St. Thomas, San Diego State, Sydney, TCU, Texas A&M, Thomas Aquinas, UCLA, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Washington U., Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Wooster.

