 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Where are this year's top Southeast Nebraska high school graduates headed to school?

  • Updated
  • 0
Homecoming Parade

Students react as winners are announced at the Jester Competition during Homecoming week festivities at UNL in October. 

 Craig Chandler, University Communication

Nearly half of this year's Class Acts honorees -- 155 graduates -- indicated plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

With nearly three dozen more attending other campuses in the NU system -- University of Nebraska at Omaha (21) and University of Nebraska at Kearney (8) -- in-state schools predictably dominated students' future plans.

A large group -- 11 students -- are headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University, significantly more than other private schools.

Three Class Acts students expressed plans to attend Ivy League schools -- Yale (2) and Columbia.

Several are headed to service academies -- two to the U.S. Military Academy and others to the Air Force and Naval academies. Another was accepted to the Coast Guard.

People are also reading…

Other schools and the number of students planning to attend:

Six students: Concordia

Five students: Creighton, Wayne State

Watch now: 'Elite class' of Nebraska seniors honored for perfect ACT mark

Four students: Hillsdale, South Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Southeast Community College

Three students: Alabama, Kansas

Two students: Augustana, Boston U., Bryan College of Health Sciences, BYU, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State, Northwest Missouri State, Notre Dame, Peru State, St. Olaf, Union College, Wake Forest, Wichita State.

One student: Alma, Anglo-American, Arizona, Baylor, Bellevue, Benedictine, Bowdoin, Carthage, Colorado Christian, Cottey, DePaul, Doane, Drake, Embry-Riddle, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Fort Hays State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Illinois State, Iowa State, Johns Hopkins, Kansas State, LeTourneau, Macalester, Marquette, Martin Luther, Michigan State, Minnesota Crookston, Morningside, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Northwestern, Occidental, Oral Roberts, Oregon, Pepperdine, Rice, Rochester, St. Thomas, San Diego State, Sydney, TCU, Texas A&M, Thomas Aquinas, UCLA, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Washington U., Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Wooster.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to pay $150 million for using phone numbers and emails to target ads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News