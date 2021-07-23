When it comes to returning to Lincoln classrooms safely, one data point remains elusive

Zach Hammack Education reporter/Night content coordinator Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With Lincoln schools set to open in less than a month and health experts sounding the alarm about another coronavirus surge, there's one data point that remains elusive.

Just how many K-12 teachers have been vaccinated?

If you're looking for a hard-and-fast number in Nebraska, good luck.

At Lincoln Public Schools, officials don't collect that data. Teachers, instead, are asked to follow the honor system — if you're vaccinated, masks are optional; if you're not, mask up. An Omaha Public Schools spokesperson said its district does not collect those records, either.

"We had an awful lot of teachers wondering when the vaccine was going to get here; my hope is that that correlated to a high percentage getting the vaccine," said Superintendent Steve Joel when the district first rolled out its draft back-to-school plan earlier this month.

That anecdotal enthusiasm appears to be at least empirically true across the country. Nearly 80% of pre-K-12 teachers, staff and child care workers had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by the end of March, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.