'What's not to love?': East principal works with 'some of the best humans'

In 2008, the student population was nearly 93% white, and just less than 12% of its students qualified for the federal free and reduced-price lunch program. Today, while it’s still the least-diverse of all LPS high schools, it is 80% white, and more than 23% of its students are eligible for the federal lunch program.

Thirteen years ago, the average tenure of teachers was 20 years. Today, it’s five to seven years and has grown from 70 certificated staff to more than 145.

The development boom in east Lincoln accounts for some of the growth, but not all of it. Cassata believes more students from other parts of town choose East for its marching band or show choir or broad selection of advanced-placement courses.

Academics have always drawn students, Cassata said, but more students now see themselves in those classes.

“I would like to think we’re more welcoming than we were 13 years ago,” she said.

Over the years, Cassata said, the school has changed to better reach all students. It has more consistent grading scales and course offerings. Officials have worked hard to communicate better with parents. They’ve created classes for students who struggle with reading and math, offer more mental health support and have hired a more diverse staff.