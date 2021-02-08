What to name two new Lincoln high schools, elementary? LPS asks for your ideas

The naming game is on, and Lincoln Public Schools wants residents’ help naming two new high schools and an elementary school.

A link allowing people to make name suggestions, along with details of the new schools and a place to explain the reason behind the suggestion, went live on the district’s website, lps.org, Monday morning.

The link will be open through Feb. 28 and all suggestions will be routed to three separate committees for each school, made up of staff, community and school board members, who will narrow down the suggestions.

The recommendations — hopefully, one for each school — will be forwarded to the Lincoln Board of Education, which is ultimately responsible for naming new schools. The board hopes to have the names approved for all three schools sometime this spring.

The new schools are being built as part of the latest $290 million bond issue. They are:

* A high school at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets just south of Air Park and north of I-80, which will open in the fall of 2022. In addition to traditional classes, it will also house the new Medical Science Focus Program in partnership with the Bryan College of Health Sciences.