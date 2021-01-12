What should Lincoln high school in Air Park be named? Official process begins

Typically, elementary and middle schools are named after people or neighborhoods, and most of the high schools carry directional names. That tradition will be challenging this time around, at least with the school at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, given that the district already has a Southeast High School.

Shafer pointed out that North Star ended up with that name — not simply a directional title — because of students who voted for it.

Whether to choose directional names for North Star and Southwest became one of the flashpoints 20 years ago.

Rich Claussen, with local firm Olsson, asked how it will work if the two high school committees take different approaches with the process and with final recommendations.

Ed Board member Don Mayhew, who chairs the northwest high school naming committee and serves on the one for the southeast school, said he can act as a conduit of information, though each committee is free to come up with its own process.

The other two committees will need to meet this week before a timeline on soliciting suggestions is finalized, but Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs, suggested Feb. 8-28.