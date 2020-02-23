What's in a name? Lincoln will explore that question as it debates what to call new high schools

One Twitter user suggested renaming Southeast to Lincoln Central and let the real southeast high school claim Southeast as its own. Not sure how the Knights would feel about that.

Twenty years ago, when the school board — with the community’s input — selected North Star and Southwest as names for the new high schools, there was a significant debate about whether to stick with directional names or consider naming the schools after notable Nebraskans.

That’s a practice that’s been followed for years with Lincoln’s elementary and middle schools.

Lincoln Board of Education member Don Mayhew, who was on a committee to recommend names of what would become North Star and Southwest before he was elected to the school board, said he was surprised by the enthusiasm for directional names.

“I have to admit at the time I was surprised that’s what got people worked up, so I’m prepared for a robust conversation,” he said. “There’s something about tradition that resonates very strongly with a lot of people and the idea we might be breaking with our tradition was causing them a lot of concern.”

LPS policy sets out the process for naming new schools and it will be followed for the new high schools, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs.

