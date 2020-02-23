What's in a name? Lincoln will explore that question as it debates what to call new high schools

Move over snow days, there’s another school-centric debate looming and if history is any guide it could be a doozy.
With a nod from Lincoln voters, Lincoln Public Schools will spend a big chunk of the recently approved $290 million bond issue to build two new high schools in northwest and southeast Lincoln.
The district has made deals to buy the land — near the planned South Beltway along 70th Street and Saltillo Road, and on the southern end of Air Park near I-80 along Northwest 48th Street — and LPS officials are forging ahead with the design work and annexation procedures.
Which brings us to the upcoming public debate: What should those new buildings be named?
Twitter users began throwing out suggestions as soon as voters approved the bond issue. The Salt Creek Tiger Beetles got some love, as did Air Park High. How about the Air Park Aviators and the Beltway High Truckers?
One Twitter user threw some shade at the governor and suggested Pete Ricketts Government High School, a nod to the controversy stirred up when he began referring to public schools as "government schools."
Relying on the district's traditional directional names for high schools could be challenging, given that most of the directions are already taken.
The northwest high school, of course, could be called Northwest, since the district's other northwest high school didn’t claim it two decades ago. But there’s already a Southeast, which leaves the new high school with, um, Far Southeast? Southeasterer?
One Twitter user suggested renaming Southeast to Lincoln Central and let the real southeast high school claim Southeast as its own. Not sure how the Knights would feel about that.
Twenty years ago, when the school board — with the community’s input — selected North Star and Southwest as names for the new high schools, there was a significant debate about whether to stick with directional names or consider naming the schools after notable Nebraskans.
That’s a practice that’s been followed for years with Lincoln’s elementary and middle schools.
Lincoln Board of Education member Don Mayhew, who was on a committee to recommend names of what would become North Star and Southwest before he was elected to the school board, said he was surprised by the enthusiasm for directional names.
“I have to admit at the time I was surprised that’s what got people worked up, so I’m prepared for a robust conversation,” he said. “There’s something about tradition that resonates very strongly with a lot of people and the idea we might be breaking with our tradition was causing them a lot of concern.”
LPS policy sets out the process for naming new schools and it will be followed for the new high schools, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs.
You have free articles remaining.
The policy requires the school board create a committee of eight to 12 members made up of at least three school board members and community members and led by a school board member.
The public and school staff can submit suggestions to the committee, along with documentation to support the nomination. The policy says in considering school names, the committee will consider individuals, living or dead, who have contributed to Lincoln or education, as well as the neighborhoods where the schools will be located.
But it also gives the board authority to set the selection criteria. The committee makes recommendations to the school board, which makes the final decision.
Twenty years ago, the committee got 213 suggestions from the community. Each committee member selected their favorites and the committee whittled the recommendations down from there.
Some selections were rejected out of hand (no to Blank Check High), but those that made the cut included Great Plains High School, Leola Jackson Bullock High School (after the local civil rights leader), North Husker High, Lincoln Southridge and Johnny Carson High.
How do you shrink a high school? Challenges of smaller schools include design, enrollment boundaries
The committee was divided about whether to stick with directional names or those of individuals and ended up narrowly voting to limit the choices to directional names.
The committee also chose to submit a list of names to the district's annual student vote, so they could weigh in. Students chose North Star and Southwest, and eliminated Northwest.
They didn't get to consider eight other suggestions: Tasunke Witko (Crazy Horse), Bob Kerrey, Willa Cather, Mari Sandoz, John Neihardt, Dale Hayes, J. Sterling Morton, Susan LaFlesche Picotte and Standing Bear.
At one point during the debate, Doug Evans, a board member and committee chair, accused his fellow committee members of making comments that he considered racist or offensive to the gay and lesbian community.
One member said she worried about using Native names without going through the lengthy process of getting permission from the tribe.
In the end, the directional names stuck and Southwest and North Star joined East, Northeast and Southeast.
The naming process for the newest schools isn’t expected to begin for some months, maybe not until fall. The district hopes to have names in place by about August 2021 — a year before the first school in northwest Lincoln will open, Standish said. The southeast school is slated to open in 2023.
Mayhew figures the directional vs. namesake issue will come up again.
“I think that’s one of the big questions,” he said. Turns out the policy also says existing buildings can't be renamed unless they move. That means renaming Southeast is out (breathe easy, Knights), and leaves whoever makes up the committee with a lack-of-directions conundrum.
“I don’t know how we’ll reconcile that,” Mayhew said. “The committee will have its work cut out for it.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist