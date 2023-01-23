What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license.

But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be handed down — would actually carry now that Gausman is in Nebraska leading the state's second-largest school district.

The Sioux City Board of Education filed the ethics complaint last month with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, a professional practices panel which establishes and enforces standards for educators in the state.

In a letter to examiners, Dan Greenwell, president of the Sioux City school board, alleges Gausman attempted to bribe two board members — Jan George and Bob Michaelson — on Nov. 17, 2021, five days before their swearing-in.

Greenwell claims Gausman offered to support any "changes in school operations, programs, activities, and other matters" backed by George and Michaelson if they voted to reelect Perla Alarcon-Flory as board president.

The letter said the conversation took place in Des Moines, Iowa, with Gausman, George, Michaelson and Alarcon-Flory present.

The formal complaint was only made public when Gausman filed a lawsuit in Iowa's Woodbury County District Court on Jan. 11, claiming Greenwell, George, Michaelson and Taylor Goodvin, another board member, violated the state's open meetings law in discussing the allegation.

The lawsuit, first reported on by the Sioux City Journal, seeks to unseat the four board members and void the complaint, which the suit describes as "meritless."

Mike Cavin, executive director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, said in an email he could not confirm the existence of a complaint submitted to his agency.

In general, complaints may be filed against a licensed individual for an infraction of the state board's code of conduct. Once received, it is assigned to an investigator, who gathers information from both sides and submits a report.

The board then decides if there is probable cause that its code has been violated, in which case the complaint would go before an administrative law judge for a hearing, according to a spokesperson with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, the agency that handles such proceedings.

At that hearing, both parties would present their side before the judge renders a decision and possible sanction. The judge can also determine that no violation occurred.

Possible sanctions include a written reprimand or suspension of license accompanied with remediation activities, like ethics training. In some cases, a license can be revoked.

It's a "lengthy process" that can "take months for resolution," Cavin said.

If no probable cause is found, the case would be closed and not made public.

The complaint against Gausman was filed Dec. 2, five months after he left Sioux City, where he was superintendent for 14 years, to join Lincoln Public Schools. The alleged bribe happened months before he was interviewed and hired in Lincoln in February of last year.

Greenwell did not respond to a voicemail message seeking comment on the complaint and the timeline for filing it. In regards to the lawsuit alleging violations of open meeting laws, he told the Sioux City Journal that "the district was advised by counsel preceding all closed meetings."

Gausman said Friday he cannot comment on the matter, citing pending litigation. Lincoln school board members have also declined comment, although Board President Don Mayhew reiterated his support for Gausman in a prepared statement on Jan. 14.

"Dr. Gausman continues to have my confidence and support," he said.

In Nebraska, the Professional Practices Commission promotes and enforces standards of professionalism for educators.

Any complaints that go before the commission first go through the Nebraska Department of Education's Certification Investigations Office, which determines if any wrongdoing occurred. The office would then file a petition on behalf of the commissioner to the Professional Practices Commission.

Kelly Muthersbaugh, clerk of the Nebraska Professional Practices Commission, said there have been cases in the past where an educator who has dual licensure is sanctioned first in Iowa and then in Nebraska, although it's up to the state to commence an investigation.

Nebraska Department of Education spokesperson David Jespersen said the state would typically wait to pursue its own investigation into any cases stemming outside of the state unless someone files a separate complaint in Nebraska. Cases involving criminal convictions typically move forward quicker, Jespersen added.

Gausman's lawsuit claims the Iowa board held two illegal meetings — one in January 2022 and another on Nov. 30 — citing the wrong Iowa code section in order to shield its discussions about Gausman and the subsequent complaint from Gausman and the public.

When the board came into open session at the Nov. 30 meeting, Goodvin made a motion to direct Greenwell to file the complaint, which passed on a 4-2 vote. Board members Bernie Scolaro and Monique Scarlett abstained from the vote and Alarcon-Flory was not present.

The motion that was voted on made no mention of who was being targeted in the complaint.

Greenwell, a frequent critic of Gausman before and after he was elected to the board in 2019, had previously filed an identical complaint in August without board support.

That complaint was later withdrawn. The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners requires filings to come from a district.

In addition to monetary damages and attorney's fees, Gausman is also seeking recordings and minutes of the Nov. 30 meeting, in which he alleges the board discussed filing the complaint.

