Understanding our differences and using them to unite rather than divide will be the focus of Nebraska Wesleyan University’s annual Visions and Ventures Symposium.
Scheduled for Sept. 24-25, the event will center on the theme, “Let’s Listen: Conversations to Bring Us Together.”
The Visions and Ventures Symposium begins Sept. 24 with the nationally acclaimed Defamation Experience. This two-hour activity, from 7-9 p.m., starts with a courtroom drama that explores the issues of race, class, religion, gender and the law with a twist: the audience is the jury. A discussion will follow.
Lectures will be Sept. 25 and will include:
You have free articles remaining.
* 10 a.m., John Hibbing, professor of political science and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who will discuss, “Liberals and Conservatives: Why We Can’t All Just Get Along.”
* 1 p.m., civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson will participate in a moderated discussion. Mckesson, a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and author of "On The Other Side of Freedom," was named one of the “30 Most Influential People on the Internet” by Time Magazine.
* 4 p.m., Irshad Manji, a renowned author, educator and advocate of a reformist interpretation of Islam, will conclude the symposium with her lecture, “Diversity for Prosperity.” She is the founder of The Moral Courage Project, an initiative to help young people speak truth to power within their own communities.
All events will be in O’Donnell Auditorium at 50th Street and Huntington Avenue. The symposium is free and open to the public.