'We're trying our best' — A tough two weeks for Lincoln school workers as staffing 'crisis' mounts

Elizabeth Kuehl has worn many hats as a substitute teacher for Lincoln Public Schools and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
High school robotics teacher. Elementary school P.E. instructor. You name it.
But demand for her services has never been higher with COVID-19 cases — driven by the omicron variant —surging among students and staff in Lincoln's schools since the second semester began nearly two weeks ago.
"I am getting texts and requests every day from multiple different schools," she said. "I would say sub demands have gone up 100%, if not more, since Christmas break."
The schools that can even line up substitutes such as Kuehl are the lucky ones.
Last week, the number of substitute openings at LPS that went unfilled ranged from 30%-40%, which means educators have to give up valuable time they would use to plan lessons and get ready to teach students — some who are still catching up from last year — to cover those absences.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel summed it up: "We're experiencing a staffing crisis."
The crisis has reached such a tipping point that LPS students will be out of school for the next three Fridays, allowing teachers to make up missed planning time and catch up students who've missed class.
Lincoln Pius X High School will only be in session for half-days next week.
Those on the front lines in schools paint a stark picture: From interventionists and English language learner teachers canceling their small-group lessons just to fill in for an absent teacher to combining classrooms at the elementary school level.
"There are people just scrambling to cover classes," said Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association, the city's teachers union. "The teachers, it might not be their area of expertise. There's just a warm body in (the classroom) that's not the subject-area teacher. ... It's not educationally sound."
And it's not just teachers: It's paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers, office staff, counselors, administrators, nurses and more who are having to stay home as COVID-19 cases soar to previously unthinkable levels.
Last week, 101 LPS staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 350 were in quarantine. On top of that, about 10% of LPS students were gone Friday because of illness, with about 6% — or more than 2,400 students — in quarantine. A record 823 LPS students tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
While the district employs about 750 substitute teachers — a number similar to past years — there are simply not enough to go around, with many hesitant to work during the ongoing virus surge.
"There have been times here or there where we've had people gone and haven't had subs, but it has never been for this extended period of time," said one elementary school teacher who wished to remain anonymous. "It's worse now."
The teacher said at her school, reading and math interventionists — who work with students who have fallen behind — and ELL teachers have had to abandon what they would normally be doing to cover classrooms.
The number of classes teachers are being asked to cover is leading to so much stress and burnout among staff at her school that some people are using sick days simply to take a break from work, she said.
And Thursday, more than 100 students were absent at her school. In one classroom, where there are normally 22 students, there was just a healthy handful, she said.
At Maxey Elementary School, where 9% of students were absent because of illness Friday, there's a whiteboard in the staff lounge that lists which teachers are gone — and who's covering for them.
"When you walk in and see 12 names and four filled positions, you know it's that whack-a-mole of 'I'm going to put you here, and I'm going to put you here,'" said kindergarten teacher Linda Freye. "On a good day, we have a lack of substitutes, whether that's custodians, food service. You put COVID on top of that, and that really makes our subbing pool really dim."
Freye said she's had to cover classes she doesn't normally teach — such as computers — and teachers have even combined classrooms when a class cover isn't available.
"We're trying our best," she said. "I don't hear complaining. I hear, 'How can I help you?' But underneath that is, 'Oh, my gosh, I'm tired.'"
The staffing shortages are such a concern that LPS has said it's ready to close classrooms, grade levels and even schools and shift affected students to remote learning if need be.
There is no magic number that schools use to determine when that's necessary, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources, but the district closely monitors staffing and substitute levels.
Last week, the district closed two special-education programs because of staffing shortages.
"This seems to be coming at us quicker," Weber said of the surge.
Mike Thurber, a bus driver for LPS, said staff shortages were already an issue before cases spiked, and while he is not sure how many drivers have had to miss work because of COVID-19 recently, he said he knows there are some.
And that makes it difficult to keep all routes — which are already experiencing delays — running, he said.
Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, said at Tuesday's Lincoln Board of Education meeting that delays on routes she regularly monitors have gotten longer.
"This does impact our ability to operate our schools," she told board members.
LPS does offer pay incentives to substitutes, including bonuses for working a certain number of Mondays and Fridays — the hardest days to find subs — which Kuehl applauded. And officials said they are employing recent college graduates to try to shore up staffing issues.
Teachers are also compensated $50 for each class they cover.
Kuehl, who generally subs three days a week while working on getting her master's degree, said the current shortage is similar to the beginning of school in fall 2020.
The difference now is she feels subs are being asked to provide more instruction this time around — instead of simply giving students "busy work." Even so, nothing can compare, she says, to students' regular teachers who build relationships and craft intentional lessons for their classrooms.
And while the days can be hectic, she's glad to be of help.
"I am actually happy to be there for these schools."
