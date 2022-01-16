'We're trying our best' — A tough two weeks for Lincoln school workers as staffing 'crisis' mounts

"There have been times here or there where we've had people gone and haven't had subs, but it has never been for this extended period of time," said one elementary school teacher who wished to remain anonymous. "It's worse now."

The teacher said at her school, reading and math interventionists — who work with students who have fallen behind — and ELL teachers have had to abandon what they would normally be doing to cover classrooms.

The number of classes teachers are being asked to cover is leading to so much stress and burnout among staff at her school that some people are using sick days simply to take a break from work, she said.

And Thursday, more than 100 students were absent at her school. In one classroom, where there are normally 22 students, there was just a healthy handful, she said.

At Maxey Elementary School, where 9% of students were absent because of illness Friday, there's a whiteboard in the staff lounge that lists which teachers are gone — and who's covering for them.